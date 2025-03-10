Fiji's Award-Winning Private Island Resort Offers Budget Beachfront Stays With Unique Cultural Experiences

Who hasn't dreamed about an epic vacation in the Pacific, staying in an overwater bungalow or exploring the gorgeous Tahiti and its "sister island" Moorea in French Polynesia? You might be thinking, sure, that sounds great, but I'd need to save up a lot of points to afford a hotel in a destination that drop-dead gorgeous. But actually, your ideal Pacific Ocean vacation may be more accessible than you think.

Located just off the main coast of Fiji, Likuri Island (also known as Robinson Crusoe Island) boasts a private resort where you can find room rates for less than $100 per night. The basic cabins are cozy and quaint, but you still get access to the award-winning facilities, which were recognized in 2023 by the Travel & Hospitality Awards as the best affordable resort in Oceania. Not to mention, basically the whole island is beachfront, and Likuri Island Resort has everything you need to keep you well-fed and active throughout your stay. Here's what you need to know about getting to this uniquely affordable island and other budget travel tips so you can save the most on a dream trip to Fiji.