Fiji's Award-Winning Private Island Resort Offers Budget Beachfront Stays With Unique Cultural Experiences
Who hasn't dreamed about an epic vacation in the Pacific, staying in an overwater bungalow or exploring the gorgeous Tahiti and its "sister island" Moorea in French Polynesia? You might be thinking, sure, that sounds great, but I'd need to save up a lot of points to afford a hotel in a destination that drop-dead gorgeous. But actually, your ideal Pacific Ocean vacation may be more accessible than you think.
Located just off the main coast of Fiji, Likuri Island (also known as Robinson Crusoe Island) boasts a private resort where you can find room rates for less than $100 per night. The basic cabins are cozy and quaint, but you still get access to the award-winning facilities, which were recognized in 2023 by the Travel & Hospitality Awards as the best affordable resort in Oceania. Not to mention, basically the whole island is beachfront, and Likuri Island Resort has everything you need to keep you well-fed and active throughout your stay. Here's what you need to know about getting to this uniquely affordable island and other budget travel tips so you can save the most on a dream trip to Fiji.
The Likuri Island Resort experience
After flying into Fiji's Nadi Airport, you'll have to travel about 45 minutes south to find the jetty near Natadola beach and take the half-hour ferry that brings you down a river until you reach the ocean and Likuri Island Resort. At the resort, you'll have unlimited tea and coffee, and can order drinks and food from the bar and restaurant, which is open throughout the day. Food is not included, though, so you'll have to purchase a full or half board meal plan, which is $56 or $39 per day for adults. The resort also has a pool, kids club, spa, and fun cultural experiences you can only have in Fiji, like kava ceremonies, a traditional local drink, and spectacular fire shows.
The 3-star resort packs incredible value for a private island experience, but in the end, it comes down to service and guest experience. A reviewer on Tripadvisor said, "It's not a big 5-star resort and that's what we loved about it. We stayed in a beachfront bure, which was beautiful. Very clean, comfortable bed, gorgeous outlook, and loved the outdoor shower." The ambiance also stood out to a Google reviewer, who wrote, "Lots of opportunities to socialize with other guests, and the shows and entertainment were amazing. The food was fresh, good range and changed each day."
Budget travel tips for Fiji
Likuri Island Resort is one of the most budget-friendly places to stay in Fiji, but staying here is not the only way you can save money on this dream vacation. Getting around in Fiji to different parts of the island can add up if you rent a car or take a taxi, but there are many public transportation options, like buses that run between main towns like Nadi and Suva. Local ferries are also a cost-effective way to get to different islands, rather than paying for more expensive water taxis.
There is so much natural beauty in Fiji that it's easy to build out your itinerary around free experiences and public beaches. For example, instead of booking a snorkeling tour, you can pack or buy your own gear and go to beaches where there is plenty to see right offshore. Some of the best beaches for offshore snorkeling are North Beach on Mana Island and, on the main island, only a few miles from where you would catch the ferry to Likuri Island, Natadola Bay is renowned for its snorkeling and family-friendly waters. When it comes to eating out, you can also cut costs by picking up your groceries from local markets in Suva and Nadi, and trying typical market dishes like Palusami, which is taro leaves filled with coconut cream, veggies, and meat.