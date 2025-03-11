The Best Cities In America For A Lifestyle Focused On Health And Wellness, According To Research

Seattle, Washington, is a tech hub with some of the most legendary attractions in the country, such as the iconic Space Needle and the Chihuly Garden and Glass museum. What you might not be aware of is that it's the third fittest city in the country. This is according to the 2023 and 2024 ACSM American Fitness Index. True to its nickname, the Emerald City has a plethora of green spaces — 6,414 acres to be exact — that allow visitors and locals to stay active and immerse themselves in the great outdoors. This includes Green Lake Park and Kubota Garden, an underrated park brimming with Japanese beauty, among many others.

The city is also incredibly bike-friendly. Hiking is a popular pastime, and while there are several spots to enjoy this activity within Seattle city limits, it's worth noting that Mount Rainier National Park is just under two hours away. While undeniably beneficial to physical health, spending time in nature is also known to decrease stress and anxiety. In addition, there's no shortage of fitness studios and gyms in the city. It might not be surprising to learn then that Forbes says that Seattle has the third healthiest population in the country.

The publication reports that compared to other metropolises in the United States, Seattle has low rates of diabetes and heart disease. Undoubtedly, this is connected to the high-quality food that can be found in the city. Farmer markets are plentiful, as are grocery stores stocked with organic produce. Moreover, Seattleites have access to what is often referred to as one of the best hospitals in the world: UW Medical Center. The downside? WalletHub states that the cost of medical visits in Seattle is among the highest in the country.