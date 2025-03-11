The Best Cities In America For A Lifestyle Focused On Health And Wellness, According To Research
Here's a hard but regrettable truth: America has a health crisis. A majority of Americans lack nutritious diets and are largely sedentary — a catastrophic blend. Obesity and other diseases are rampant, and according to the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, the United States has a lower life expectancy than other first-world countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom. Making matters worse is the reality that not everyone has access to healthcare. It's little wonder that in 2024, CEO World Magazine ranked the United States as No. 66 on the list of the healthiest countries in the world. Despite all of this, there are a few destinations within the U.S. that are breaking the mold.
Islands has rounded up five of the best cities in America for a lifestyle focused on health and wellness. This task has been accomplished by carefully researching and analyzing numerous studies, including those performed by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) American Fitness Index and others. Whether you're looking for a new place to call home or are interested in a health-focused getaway for your next vacation, these are the destinations to set your sights on. From offering an abundance of green spaces to an assortment of healthy restaurants and beyond, these cities are doing the most to maintain the well-being of their residents and visitors.
The verdant and healthy Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington, is a tech hub with some of the most legendary attractions in the country, such as the iconic Space Needle and the Chihuly Garden and Glass museum. What you might not be aware of is that it's the third fittest city in the country. This is according to the 2023 and 2024 ACSM American Fitness Index. True to its nickname, the Emerald City has a plethora of green spaces — 6,414 acres to be exact — that allow visitors and locals to stay active and immerse themselves in the great outdoors. This includes Green Lake Park and Kubota Garden, an underrated park brimming with Japanese beauty, among many others.
The city is also incredibly bike-friendly. Hiking is a popular pastime, and while there are several spots to enjoy this activity within Seattle city limits, it's worth noting that Mount Rainier National Park is just under two hours away. While undeniably beneficial to physical health, spending time in nature is also known to decrease stress and anxiety. In addition, there's no shortage of fitness studios and gyms in the city. It might not be surprising to learn then that Forbes says that Seattle has the third healthiest population in the country.
The publication reports that compared to other metropolises in the United States, Seattle has low rates of diabetes and heart disease. Undoubtedly, this is connected to the high-quality food that can be found in the city. Farmer markets are plentiful, as are grocery stores stocked with organic produce. Moreover, Seattleites have access to what is often referred to as one of the best hospitals in the world: UW Medical Center. The downside? WalletHub states that the cost of medical visits in Seattle is among the highest in the country.
Health is a priority to city officials in Austin, Texas
Austin is vibrant, walkable, and features one of the best shopping destinations in Texas. The Lone Star State's capital is considered by Forbes to have the second healthiest population in the country. This is due to its low rates of diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity across the local population. All told, the outlet gave the city a score of 8.54 out of 100. For comparison, Detroit, the least healthy city in the country, was given 100 out of 100. There are several reasons that could contribute to Austinites' healthy lifestyle. First and foremost, there's the accessibility to high-quality food.
Mandoe ranked Austin as one of the top cities in the country for healthy eating. There are plenty of health-conscious eateries at locals' and visitors' disposal, including the popular chain Honest Mary's, which serves bowls packed with veggies, grains, and protein. Although food insecurity is an issue in Austin, the city has taken steps to reduce its severity. For instance, Fresh for Less offers affordable organic produce at mobile markets throughout the city. Aside from this, the Healthy Austin program and Healthy Places, Healthy People encourage residents to prioritize their well-being.
A 2022 report by the Chamber of Commerce named Austin as one of the most physically active large cities in the United States. The city is brimming with hiking trails, biking paths, and gorgeous parks. Plus, it features Lady Bird Lake, a prime location for kayaking — perfect for water sport lovers. Austin is the fourth biggest city in Texas, and interestingly, Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas, all of which are larger, are ranked as the least healthy cities in the country by WalletHub.
You'll be fit and fabulous in Arlington, Virginia
Arlington, Virginia, Washington, D.C.'s neighbor, is perhaps best known for the Pentagon. However, this destination holds another honor: It's been named the fittest city in America by the ACSM American Fitness Index, not once but seven times between 2018 and 2024. What's Arlington's secret? In a 2022 interview with Newsweek, Amanda Paluch from the ACSM Fitness Index Advisory Board explained that this is a result of the accessibility of green spaces within the city. She added, "Combining the city's physical activity infrastructure with high rates of good personal health behaviors like exercise, healthy eating, and not smoking leads to low rates of chronic disease, heart disease and diabetes."
For similar reasons, a study conducted by SmartAsset in 2024 classified Arlington as the second healthiest city in the country. With an abundance of recreational areas totaling 1,100 acres, staying active and healthy in Arlington is effortless. This can be done through activities like hiking or biking the various trails in the city or playing outdoor sports at any one of Arlington's many parks. In 2024, Trust for Public Land designated the city's park system as the fifth best in the country.
According to the nonprofit's 2024 report, 99% of Arlington's locals can reach a park in 10 minutes. For those who prefer to work out indoors or are interested in a fitness class, the city's Long Bridge Aquatics & Fitness Center offers affordable day passes and memberships for all, including those who do not reside in Arlington. Unfortunately for locals, all of this does come with a hefty price tag, as Arlington, Virgnia, is known for its steep rental and real estate costs.
San Francisco, California, has been referred to as the healthiest city in America
San Francisco, California, is not for everyone. Nevertheless, those who have found kinship with this destination know it's teeming with history, art, and beauty beyond belief. There's an additional perk you should be aware of: In 2024, WalletHub dubbed San Francisco the healthiest city in America. The company states that the obesity rate among adults in San Francisco is only 19% and notes that there is a cornucopia of healthy eateries to choose from. The latter statement is backed up by Mandoe, who ranked San Francisco among the top 25 cities for healthy eating.
Then, of course, there's the myriad of parks that San Francisco has become so famous for. As previously established, green spaces are vital to keeping residents active and healthy. There's an array to choose from, with Trust for Public Land naming the city as the seventh best park system in the country. Arguably the most celebrated is Golden Gate Park, featuring gardens, trails, and attractions. San Francisco is also home to de Young Museum, a must-see for art enthusiasts. It is thought that viewing art is mentally beneficial and can promote wellness. Luckily, those who live in San Francisco have access to many others, including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA).
However, this scenic coastal gem has a shockingly bad reputation. San Francisco has become notorious for its violent crimes and countless cases of car break-ins. Even so, this doesn't take away from the fact that a majority of locals are focused on staying fit and prioritizing their well-being.
Denver, Colorado is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts
If you're looking for a place where you can easily retreat into nature, Denver, Colorado, is for you. The Mile High City is less than two hours away from Rocky Mountain National Park. Here, visitors can enjoy hiking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, biking, horseback riding, and other activities throughout the seasons that will benefit them both physically and mentally. Racking up even more accolades, Denver has been consistently named one of the healthiest cities in the country by the likes of WalletHub, Mindbody, and the ACSM American Fitness Index.
Those who call Denver home or are only in town for a brief time don't even have to drive outside of the city to have fun in the sun. Bike paths are plentiful, as are running trails and parks. Take, for instance, Confluence Park. "An oasis in an urban setting! Great for walking, running, cycling, or just sitting. Lots of dogs too, so pet friendly," reads a review on Google. Per the 2024 Wellness Index from Mindbody, 81% of individuals in Denver work out every week.
If you're hungry after exercising, you can easily find a nourishing meal. Mandoe states that Denver is one of the top 25 cities in the country for healthy eating. Unsurprisingly, Forbes reports that Denver locals have low rates of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and obesity. The drawback to Denver? Like a few other cities mentioned in this list, Denver has a high cost of living.
Methodology
The five cities mentioned in this article were chosen by cross-referencing multiple articles, recent studies, reports, and data, which were obtained from WalletHub, the ACSM American Fitness Index, Forbes, Trust for Public Land, Chamber of Commerce, Mindbody, and many other reputable sources. Ultimately, our selection of the best cities in America for a lifestyle focused on health and wellness came down to factors like the availability of green spaces, the offering of outdoor activities, health services, programs, and the accessibility to nutritious foods, culture, and art. While our list is not comprehensive, it was vital to include cities in different states and regions across the country to present a balanced overview.