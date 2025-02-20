The 'Healthiest City In America' Is A Scenic Coastal Gem With A Shockingly Bad Reputation

Once the center of America's "Summer of Love," San Francisco, according to some, is falling on hard times. San Francisco's image has taken a hit, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. Two Gallup polls conducted 17 years apart showed that the percentage of Americans who viewed San Francisco as safe fell from 70% to 52%. Downtown storefronts are sitting vacant at almost double their pre-pandemic rates. In an open letter, local retailer Gump's took a page ad in the San Francisco Chronicle that accused the city of "allowing the homeless to occupy our sidewalks, to openly distribute and use illegal drugs, to harass the public and to defile the city's streets." The city also got shellacked by a post-pandemic departure of big tech firms, who halved their downtown office space from 16 million square feet in 2019 to roughly 8 million in 2024.

The money has been leaving downtown, and notoriety is creeping into the vacant space. However, San Francisco's residents are too busy living healthily to care about their bad reputation. MindBody, an online platform dedicated to helping people meet exercise goals, crowned San Francisco as the healthiest city in America in 2023. The platform acknowledged San Francisco's high number of yoga practitioners and its low percentage of smoking citizens. Similarly, Hers called San Francisco the best place for healthy living in the country. How can such an apparently dangerous place enjoy such high health scores? WalletHub summed up San Francisco's conflicting reputations perfectly. In 2024, it named San Francisco the healthiest place to live in the country while crowning it as the United States' worst-run city. Today, we'll give San Francisco a break and focus on the healthy side of this coastal playground.