Escape Seattle Crowds At One Of The City's Most Underrated Parks Brimming With Japanese Beauty

Known for its coffee, cloudy skies, and the saucer-shaped Space Needle, Seattle is a bucket list location in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Millions of visitors flock to this hip, hilly city to marvel at the grotesquely fascinating Gum Wall or browse Pike Place Market — after all, the Washington city is the most crowded destination in America to visit on Labor Day. In addition to its gloomy charm and hipster coffeehouses, this well-loved city still has a few tricks up its sleeve that are off-the-beaten-path for tourists.

One such gem is the Kubota Garden in south Seattle. The tranquil site is just 7 miles from Burien, a secret Washington city for a food-centric getway. This stunning Japanese garden is brimming with serenity and idyllic landscapes, from koi ponds to vibrant red bridges. It's also a nod to Seattle's history and the robust Japanese-American population in the area.

Kubota Garden was founded in 1927 by Fujitaro Kubota, a Japanese-American gardener. After arriving in the U.S. in 1907, Kubota took to the craft, integrating traditional Japanese design with North American materials. Kubota Garden seamlessly blends Japanese aesthetics and native plants from the Pacific Northwest, and it is the perfect respite from the crowded attractions downtown.