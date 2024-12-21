Escape Seattle Crowds At One Of The City's Most Underrated Parks Brimming With Japanese Beauty
Known for its coffee, cloudy skies, and the saucer-shaped Space Needle, Seattle is a bucket list location in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Millions of visitors flock to this hip, hilly city to marvel at the grotesquely fascinating Gum Wall or browse Pike Place Market — after all, the Washington city is the most crowded destination in America to visit on Labor Day. In addition to its gloomy charm and hipster coffeehouses, this well-loved city still has a few tricks up its sleeve that are off-the-beaten-path for tourists.
One such gem is the Kubota Garden in south Seattle. The tranquil site is just 7 miles from Burien, a secret Washington city for a food-centric getway. This stunning Japanese garden is brimming with serenity and idyllic landscapes, from koi ponds to vibrant red bridges. It's also a nod to Seattle's history and the robust Japanese-American population in the area.
Kubota Garden was founded in 1927 by Fujitaro Kubota, a Japanese-American gardener. After arriving in the U.S. in 1907, Kubota took to the craft, integrating traditional Japanese design with North American materials. Kubota Garden seamlessly blends Japanese aesthetics and native plants from the Pacific Northwest, and it is the perfect respite from the crowded attractions downtown.
Discover the tranquility of Kubota Garden
Peace and quiet await at Kubota Garden. The 20-acre sanctuary features several walking trails, taking visitors past pools and waterfalls across fairytale-like bridges. Highlights include the Spring Pond, aptly named for its spring-fed waters populated by fiery koi and sunbathing turtles. Don't miss walking across the Heart Bridge, which is deep red and reminiscent of a bridge on the Japanese island of Shikoku, where Kubota is from. The Mountainside area transports visitors to a higher altitude, offering a peaceful walk in the woods. The garden is open year-round, and every season conveys new beauty. Fall brings out the best of the Maple Woods, when these deciduous trees are awash in red and gold, while spring is the best time for vibrant blooming azaleas and rhododendrons.
Under the care of Seattle's Parks and Recreation Department, Kubota Garden is free to visit year-round. The property includes a parking lot. If you're coming from downtown, the journey is about 9 miles, and buses are available. The garden also has several public toilets that are free for visitors.
Explore more of Seattle's green spaces and Asian art
To explore more of Seattle's green spaces and Asian art, check out the Seattle Asian Art Museum (SAAM) in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Surrounded by the sprawling green space of Volunteer Park and a small conservatory, the SAAM features modern and historic works from across Asia. The museum is housed in a 20th-century Art Deco building that was the former location of the Seattle Art Museum. Rather than exhibit works by geographical region, the SAAM's collections are curated by themes like spirituality, nature, and identity, bringing a sense of unity and intercultural connectedness.
Not far from the SAAM and Volunteer Park is the Washington Park Arboretum. This 230-acre garden complex on the banks of Lake Washington is another perfect spot to escape the crowds and chaos of downtown. The Arboretum is a treasure for nature enthusiasts, home to thousands of species of plants and trees. The southern end of the park also features the Seattle Japanese Garden. While smaller than the Kubota Garden, this 3.5-acre garden features scenic ponds, bridges, and zen landscaping that visitors can enjoy for a fee. For more natural beauty away from Seattle's crowds, check out the underrated city of Bellingham that has Seattle vibes on Washington's coast.