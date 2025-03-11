What Does 'Position' Mean On A Southwest Airlines Boarding Pass?

If you've ever flown with the underrated Southwest Airlines, you know about their unique boarding process. Unlike other airlines that simply board you by group number (if you don't have elite frequent flier status or a legit reason to board early), on Southwest, you're given your exact boarding position when you check in before the flight. If you're not familiar with their procedure, here's the deal. For most passengers, you get your spot in the boarding order when you check in, beginning 24 hours before your scheduled departure time. The faster you do it — like the second it hits the 24-hour mark — the better position you get. (If you've ever seen someone's hand hovering over a mouse or a phone with the Southwest website up and shushing you if you try to talk to them, now you know why.) You're assigned a group letter, which is either A, B, or C, as well as your position. That's the number within the group, usually from 1-60. That means you can have something like A37, so you're the 37th person in the first group to board, or C20, which is the 20th to board in the C or third group, etc. You're called to line up in order under signs, and get on the plane in that order.

The actual boarding process is much more organized than other airlines, which can be absolute chaos. So much so that American Airlines has introduced penalties if you become "gate lice," which is the term for people who hover by the gate before their group is called. On Southwest, you know the exact order you're boarding in, so there is no need to hover.