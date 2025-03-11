One Of America's Most Enchanting Waterfalls Is An Easily Accessible Oregon Gem In A National Forest

The Tumalo Falls Day Use Area in the Deschutes National Forest is open seasonally from May/June through October and is a summertime hotspot for hikers and bikers, though you may see an occasional trekker there during the winter when the roads leading to the site are closed to motorized vehicles. Visitors are required to purchase a recreation site pass ($5 per day per vehicle); however, parking is very limited and tends to fill up early and quickly. Passes are available at the parking lot, or you may consider getting an annual pass to explore more forests in the region.

Once there, outdoor enthusiasts will be happy to see the variety of hiking trails available to access Tumalo Falls, whether you're a beginner hiker or a more advanced trekker. The Tumalo Falls and Double Falls trail, for instance, is a 2-mile out-and-back trail that typically takes an hour to complete. You'll get beautiful angled views of the falls on this trail. If you want a straight on view of Tumalo Falls (and more of a challenge), try the North Fork Trail No. 24.2, a 6-mile trek that can take up to three hours to complete`

Note that while dogs and bikes are permitted on some trails, they are not permitted inside the Bend Municipal Watershed area. On the North Fork Trail in particular, dogs are allowed to be off-leash, but mountain bikers and runners frequent the area during the warmer months, so keep an eye on your furry friend. Otherwise, enjoy the mighty waterfall, the thick, lush forests that surround it, and the stunning, cascading river.