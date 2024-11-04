A Quiet Artsy Town In Oregon Offers Year-Round Activities And Breathtaking Mountain Views
Are you looking for a new vacation destination in Oregon? If you love peaceful getaways, we have the perfect place. Located in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, Sisters is a quaint town boasting some of the best views in the state.
Sisters, Oregon is in Deschutes County, roughly 30 minutes from Bend. The town is known as the "Gateway to the Cascades" and is named after the nearby Three Sisters Mountain Range. The area is bursting with hiking trails overlooking gorgeous scenery, including mountain peaks, lakes, waterfalls, and meadows. But beautiful vistas aren't the only thing Sisters offers. Walking through town feels like stepping into the Wild West — with a well-kept, artsy vibe. And despite its small population, the town and surrounding areas are well-equipped for visitors. Whether you come for outdoor adventure or small-town charm, there are plenty of activities to keep you busy.
The good news is you can visit Sisters any time of the year. This central Oregon destination experiences all four seasons, with each offering something unique. So if you're craving a quiet vacation in Oregon, but still want opportunities for culture and entertainment, we've got you covered. We'll share how to spend your time here and where to soak up the best views.
How to spend your time in Sisters
Regardless of when you visit Sisters, you must take a stroll through downtown. After all, Sisters is one of the best 'cowboy core' vacation destinations in America. With wooden sidewalks and 1800s-style storefronts, it feels straight out of a Western film. In town, you'll find a host of mom-and-pop shops selling everything from Western-themed apparel to jewelry and decor. Sisters also attracts artists, and you could spend a day bouncing around the town's many galleries and boutiques. Better yet, join the Fourth Friday Art Walk for a window into the local community.
All this sightseeing and adventure will likely build up your appetite. Luckily, Sisters has solid options. You can start your day with coffee and pastries at Sisters Bakery. Later on, grab a bite at Sisters Saloon and Ranch Grill, which offers classic Western fare in a historic building. For a taste of Oregon's craft beer scene, visit Three Creeks Brewing Company. This woodland lodge is family-friendly and hosts live music in the summertime, as well as the Sisters Folk Festival in the fall.
Come winter, many head to the Hoodoo Ski Area for snow sports. Night skiing is also available for those who want to glide under the stars. For a more relaxing year-round activity, visit the Sisters Movie House where top Hollywood movies and independent films are featured. During the warmer months, golfers can take advantage of the beautiful Black Butte Ranch. But for the best views of all, we recommend hitting the trails or enjoying a scenic drive — and we know just the routes to take.
How to capture the best views
Driving the McKenzie Pass Scenic Byway offers endless opportunities for photography. You'll witness ancient lava flows, Cascade peaks, and gorgeous tree lines. Make sure to take this highway to the Dee Wright Observatory for a 360-degree view of the mountain range. Mind you, this drive is best completed in the warmer months since it's often closed in winter due to snow. And if you're visiting in early autumn, use one of the fall foliage finders to reveal the best spots for photos.
Those who prefer biking will be happy to hear that the Sisters area has two designated scenic bikeways. The Sisters to Smith Rock Scenic Bikeway is a moderate 37-mile route that heads toward the dramatic Smith Rock State Park. The McKenzie Pass Scenic Bikeway is a challenging 38-mile route passing towering forests and ending at Belknap Hotsprings. Spring and fall are the best times of year for biking since the weather is cool, but check road conditions and weather forecasts before heading out.
Lastly, hiking might be the absolute best way to capture the area's beauty. Since the Three Sisters Wilderness offers over 260 miles of trails, there are options for all skill levels. For breathtaking lake and mountain views, hike the Green Lakes Trail. If you have the energy, go for the Tam McArthur Rim Trail. It has a gradual incline and can get crowded, but the panoramic vistas are well worth it.