A Quiet Artsy Town In Oregon Offers Year-Round Activities And Breathtaking Mountain Views

Are you looking for a new vacation destination in Oregon? If you love peaceful getaways, we have the perfect place. Located in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, Sisters is a quaint town boasting some of the best views in the state.

Sisters, Oregon is in Deschutes County, roughly 30 minutes from Bend. The town is known as the "Gateway to the Cascades" and is named after the nearby Three Sisters Mountain Range. The area is bursting with hiking trails overlooking gorgeous scenery, including mountain peaks, lakes, waterfalls, and meadows. But beautiful vistas aren't the only thing Sisters offers. Walking through town feels like stepping into the Wild West — with a well-kept, artsy vibe. And despite its small population, the town and surrounding areas are well-equipped for visitors. Whether you come for outdoor adventure or small-town charm, there are plenty of activities to keep you busy.

The good news is you can visit Sisters any time of the year. This central Oregon destination experiences all four seasons, with each offering something unique. So if you're craving a quiet vacation in Oregon, but still want opportunities for culture and entertainment, we've got you covered. We'll share how to spend your time here and where to soak up the best views.

