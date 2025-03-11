A Breathtaking Idaho Gorge Is A Scenic Paradise Of Volcanic Cliffs And Stunning Canyon Views
Thousands of years ago, the mighty Snake River and its tributaries carved their way through Southern Idaho, leaving behind some of the most breathtaking gorges and canyons in the United States. Sadly, many visitors to the state shoot past Malad Gorge, one of Mother Nature's best works in Idaho. The canyon is no small fry, although it's smaller and more accessible than the deepest canyon in North America. At 250 feet deep and 2.5 miles long, the gorge offers incredible views for photographers and hikers, with a gorgeous spot for a picnic.
Malad Gorge was formed over 46,000 years ago by a volcanic eruption, which formed massive lava dams that caused the prehistoric Wood River to divert and create a new path, ripping through layers of basalt. In fact, Malad Gorge's origins and the similar topography of Southern Idaho and Mars are leading some scientists to believe that Martian canyons were also formed by floods, meaning water could have been present on the Red Planet.
If you're looking to visit, Malad Gorge is a mile off of I-84. You'll need to enter Thousand Springs State Park to access the gorge, and the $7 admission fee is worth it. In the area, you'll also be able to enjoy one of America's largest springs, along with enchanting geological features and excellent fishing — you may even see a bald eagle.
Malad Gorge's easily accessible, incredible views
Malad Gorge is easy to get around on foot and by car, making it a no-brainer for a pitstop. After you enter the state park, you will see an area with parking, a covered picnic spot, restrooms, and a playground for the kids to blow off some steam. Overnight camping is not allowed, though the park and canyon viewpoints are normally open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Most people would never guess that one of the state's most breathtaking views is below the Interstate. Under the I-84, the Malad River falls into the Devil's Washbowl. Although you can see the cascade under the highway, there is a better viewpoint across the small footbridge about 175 feet above the canyon. Follow the easy path to the overlook or stretch your legs along the Malad Gorge West Rim trail. At times, the route narrows, and there have been reports of ticks during the summer. Be careful, and keep an eye on children and pets.
Within the state park, there are six different viewpoints to see the Malad Gorge with pull-offs for your vehicle. To see the gorge and the Malad River in all of its mighty glory, visit during the cool springtime. If you'd like to get to the river, drive around and take an access road near the Idaho Power station off Highway 30.
Idaho's perfect additions to your road trip
One of the best ways to explore Idaho is by taking a road trip through the rugged state between Twin Falls and Boise. The best part is you don't have to venture far off the beaten path to find many of Idaho's gems within easy reach of I-84, including the Niagara of the West. If you're ready to take a few days off from the road, the Rest EZ RV Park and Campground provides plenty of shade, easy access to I-84 and Malad Gorge, and electricity, water, and sewer hookups. If you are looking to stay in more comfort, the nearby town of Hagerman has cute and charming cabins for rent at Billingsley Creek.
Water heated by ancient volcanoes permeates to the surface in this part of the state, meaning you are deep in hot springs country. When you need a full recovery, don't miss spending a few hours (or more) at Miracle Hot Springs, about 20 minutes from Malad Gorge. You can just stop for a soak and enjoy the full spa or consider staying the night. You'll need to make reservations if you're taking a dip.