A Breathtaking Idaho Gorge Is A Scenic Paradise Of Volcanic Cliffs And Stunning Canyon Views

Thousands of years ago, the mighty Snake River and its tributaries carved their way through Southern Idaho, leaving behind some of the most breathtaking gorges and canyons in the United States. Sadly, many visitors to the state shoot past Malad Gorge, one of Mother Nature's best works in Idaho. The canyon is no small fry, although it's smaller and more accessible than the deepest canyon in North America. At 250 feet deep and 2.5 miles long, the gorge offers incredible views for photographers and hikers, with a gorgeous spot for a picnic.

Malad Gorge was formed over 46,000 years ago by a volcanic eruption, which formed massive lava dams that caused the prehistoric Wood River to divert and create a new path, ripping through layers of basalt. In fact, Malad Gorge's origins and the similar topography of Southern Idaho and Mars are leading some scientists to believe that Martian canyons were also formed by floods, meaning water could have been present on the Red Planet.

If you're looking to visit, Malad Gorge is a mile off of I-84. You'll need to enter Thousand Springs State Park to access the gorge, and the $7 admission fee is worth it. In the area, you'll also be able to enjoy one of America's largest springs, along with enchanting geological features and excellent fishing — you may even see a bald eagle.