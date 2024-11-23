One Of America's Largest Springs Is A Turquoise Beauty Hiding In A Scenic Underrated Idaho Canyon

The Earl M. Hardy Box Canyon Springs is a reminder of Mother Nature's raw power, as it flows at a rate of 180,000 gallons per minute. It's incredibly pure water, too, as it's forced through basalt rock layers before gushing out to its reservoir. From here, it flows toward the Snake River, though a portion is siphoned off to a nearby fish hatchery.

Box Canyon Springs Trail is one of the most common ways to enjoy the canyon. You'll pay a small entrance fee to access the park, though the winding 2.8-mile trail is more than worth the cost of admission. It takes you down 300 feet into the canyon as it guides you along the river toward the springs and its impressive 20-foot waterfall. There's also a paved overlook so you can snap a few dramatic photos before continuing back to the parking lot.

If you're hoping to dip your toes in the water, you can do so at a small clearing where the river begins to widen. Here, you'll find a rocky beach that's filled with swimmers and picnickers during the summer. Remember, you'll still need to hike out of the canyon after taking a swim, so be sure to bring a towel to dry off.

