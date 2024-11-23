One Of America's Largest Springs Is A Turquoise Beauty Hiding In A Scenic Underrated Idaho Canyon
Less than an hour away from Twin Falls sits one of Idaho's most underrated natural wonders: Box Canyon Springs. Officially named Earl M. Hardy Box Canyon Springs Nature Preserve, the hidden location makes up a portion of Thousand Springs State Park, and its spring is listed as the United State's 11th largest. Not only is it sizable, but its turquoise waters are absolutely stunning, making it a great spot to unwind in the Gem State.
If you're visiting from afar, planning your trip to Box Canyon Springs can be a challenge due to its location. Most travelers will find that flying into Boise and spending a long week exploring everything southwest Idaho has to offer is their best option — including sightseeing at the tallest freestanding dunes in North America and the majestic "Niagara of the West." Box Canyon is also home to more than just the springs, making it easy to spend a day relaxing by the water or hiking deeper into the untamed landscape.
Explore Earl M. Hardy Box Canyon Springs Nature Preserve
The Earl M. Hardy Box Canyon Springs is a reminder of Mother Nature's raw power, as it flows at a rate of 180,000 gallons per minute. It's incredibly pure water, too, as it's forced through basalt rock layers before gushing out to its reservoir. From here, it flows toward the Snake River, though a portion is siphoned off to a nearby fish hatchery.
Box Canyon Springs Trail is one of the most common ways to enjoy the canyon. You'll pay a small entrance fee to access the park, though the winding 2.8-mile trail is more than worth the cost of admission. It takes you down 300 feet into the canyon as it guides you along the river toward the springs and its impressive 20-foot waterfall. There's also a paved overlook so you can snap a few dramatic photos before continuing back to the parking lot.
If you're hoping to dip your toes in the water, you can do so at a small clearing where the river begins to widen. Here, you'll find a rocky beach that's filled with swimmers and picnickers during the summer. Remember, you'll still need to hike out of the canyon after taking a swim, so be sure to bring a towel to dry off.
Planning your visit to Box Canyon Springs
Box Canyon Springs is best visited in the spring or fall, as you won't have to contend with summer crowds (unless, of course, you're looking to swim). Visiting in the winter can be a challenge, though a trail inside the park is open year-round if you're willing to wade through snow and ice. Be sure to bring microspikes or other traction gear, as the area is known to get treacherous.
As for lodging, you'll find an assortment of modest hotels in Twin Falls. There's also plenty of camping in the area, including unique accommodations at Miracle Hot Springs. Situated 20 minutes away from Box Canyon Springs, it offers not just traditional tent and RV sites but also wood domes that are a quirky combination of log cabin and yurt. Coupled with its on-site hot springs, it's a relaxing way to unwind in southern Idaho. If you work up an appetite after your hike, there are plenty of restaurants in Wendell to grab a bite.
The secret Blue Heart Springs is another must-visit destination if you're near Box Canyon Springs, as its luxurious waters look more like something you'd find in the Caribbean, not the American West. You could also consider checking out other units of the greater Thousand Springs State Park, including Ritter Island, Billingsley Creek, Niagara Springs, Malad Gorge, and Kelton Trail. These are all within driving distance of each other, and hitting them all makes for an epic adventure that'll fill up your entire week.