Hidden In Florida's Everglades Is A Hotel Where Dolphins And Manatees Swim Just Outside Your Door
Florida's Everglades National Park is one of the most unique ecosystems in the world — a huge wilderness where slow-moving waters weave through sawgrass marshes, dense mangroves, and cypress forests. A backroads route through the Everglades lets you see wildlife up close, from wading birds to panthers, and it's the only place where you can spot both alligators and crocodiles in the wild. At the southern edge of the park, where the land meets the Gulf of Mexico, sits Flamingo, a remote outpost with a marina and the park's only hotel: The Flamingo Lodge.
This unique hotel lets visitors spend time in the park's wilderness while enjoying the comforts of modern accommodations. The current Flamingo Lodge stands on the site of the original lodge, which was a beloved retreat until it was destroyed by Hurricanes Katrina and Wilma in 2005. Today, it has been rebuilt with a fresh approach: Sturdy yet stylish rooms crafted from repurposed shipping containers.
The simple, stormproof design blends with the environment while providing all the essentials for a comfortable stay. While it's far from a luxury resort, the lodge offers intimate encounters with wildlife, including some flippered friends at the nearby marina, and breathtaking sunsets over Florida Bay.
Florida's Flamingo Lodge, where the water meets the wild
Each of the Flamingo Lodge's units is made from reused shipping containers, elevated 16-feet above ground to withstand storms and rising waters. "We're here to preserve and protect, but we're also for the enjoyment of the people," Everglades ranger Allyson Gantt told WLRN Public Media. This delicate balance between conservation and tourism is evident in the lodge's thoughtful design, from its eco-friendly construction to its panoramic views of Florida Bay. One feature of the lodge's design is the breezeway — a shaded outdoor space that was salvaged from the original lodge — where guests can take in coastal views.
Just steps from the lodge is the Flamingo Marina, a hub of activity where visitors can launch boats, rent kayaks, or simply relax by the water. A small general store here offers snacks, sunscreen, cold drinks, and souvenirs. But perhaps the marina's greatest draw is its resident wildlife. "I really, really enjoyed spending time with the manatees at the marina in the early evenings," one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote. These gentle giants, along with crocodiles, ospreys, and spoonbills, are frequent visitors to the marina. For those looking to venture further, water treks like the Everglades Wilderness Waterway, a weeklong outdoor adventure, offer a deeper dive into the park's ecosystems. But you don't have to go far to spot alligators, and in the bay itself, visitors often see dolphins.
Fishing is another popular pastime, and if you're lucky enough to reel in a fresh catch, the Flamingo Restaurant will cook it for you. This casual eatery serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a menu featuring all-day smoothies, cocktails, and seafood. In the dining hall, historic photos and memorabilia line the walls.
Staying at The Flamingo Lodge: What to know before you go
Flamingo Lodge offers 24 rooms, ranging from cozy studios to 2-bedroom suites. Every unit is outfitted with beds, bathrooms, kitchenettes, and balconies overlooking the water. While the shipping container design may sound rustic, the interiors are surprisingly polished, with green and turquoise accents that reflect the colors of the Everglades. Modern conveniences like air conditioning and Wi-Fi ensure a comfortable stay, though some rooms require climbing stairs due to the elevated design. For those with mobility needs, ADA-accessible rooms are available. Prices range from approximately $150 to $400 per night, with larger accommodations and peak-season stays during cooler months costing more.
Getting to the lodge requires a bit of planning. The nearest major airport is Miami International, about a 2-hour drive away. From there, travelers can take a car and follow State Road 9336, which winds through the Everglades to Flamingo. Keep in mind that there's a $35 entrance fee to access the park, which isn't included in the nightly room rate. Parking is provided, but each reservation includes only one spot — extra vehicles must be parked near the marina.