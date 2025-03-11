Hidden In Florida's Everglades Is A Hotel Where Dolphins And Manatees Swim Just Outside Your Door

Florida's Everglades National Park is one of the most unique ecosystems in the world — a huge wilderness where slow-moving waters weave through sawgrass marshes, dense mangroves, and cypress forests. A backroads route through the Everglades lets you see wildlife up close, from wading birds to panthers, and it's the only place where you can spot both alligators and crocodiles in the wild. At the southern edge of the park, where the land meets the Gulf of Mexico, sits Flamingo, a remote outpost with a marina and the park's only hotel: The Flamingo Lodge.

This unique hotel lets visitors spend time in the park's wilderness while enjoying the comforts of modern accommodations. The current Flamingo Lodge stands on the site of the original lodge, which was a beloved retreat until it was destroyed by Hurricanes Katrina and Wilma in 2005. Today, it has been rebuilt with a fresh approach: Sturdy yet stylish rooms crafted from repurposed shipping containers.

The simple, stormproof design blends with the environment while providing all the essentials for a comfortable stay. While it's far from a luxury resort, the lodge offers intimate encounters with wildlife, including some flippered friends at the nearby marina, and breathtaking sunsets over Florida Bay.