The Luxurious Miami Hotel With A Glass-Bottom Rooftop Pool That's As Iconic As The Beach It Overlooks

South Beach dominates the image that comes to people's minds when they think of Miami. The neighborhood claims one of the most famous beaches in the world, palm-lined trees, and elegant Art Deco structures. If you want to live out this Hollywood-worthy fantasy, consider booking a stay at The Gabriel South Beach. Part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, this hotel has 132 guest rooms and suites and is a dream for anyone looking to enjoy the best of this legendary Miami neighborhood.

The property is located in a white-and-blue Art Deco building that has been part of the city's landscape since the 1930s but which was recently updated to offer guests modern amenities. Its most show-stopping feature is its glass-bottom rooftop pool that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. The experience of cooling off in the pool while taking in views of the beach is simply unmatched.

To get to the pool, you'll first pass by an impressive five-story mural by street artist Mr. Brainwash. Once there, the views of the pool and ocean are complemented by the colorful murals of geometric shapes that Danish artist Mikael B contributed to the property. Relish the experience as you enjoy delicious cocktails and poolside fare from the rooftop bar. The whole affair is so luxurious, it might just be one of the most amazing hotel pools in the world.