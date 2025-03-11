The Luxurious Miami Hotel With A Glass-Bottom Rooftop Pool That's As Iconic As The Beach It Overlooks
South Beach dominates the image that comes to people's minds when they think of Miami. The neighborhood claims one of the most famous beaches in the world, palm-lined trees, and elegant Art Deco structures. If you want to live out this Hollywood-worthy fantasy, consider booking a stay at The Gabriel South Beach. Part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, this hotel has 132 guest rooms and suites and is a dream for anyone looking to enjoy the best of this legendary Miami neighborhood.
The property is located in a white-and-blue Art Deco building that has been part of the city's landscape since the 1930s but which was recently updated to offer guests modern amenities. Its most show-stopping feature is its glass-bottom rooftop pool that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean. The experience of cooling off in the pool while taking in views of the beach is simply unmatched.
To get to the pool, you'll first pass by an impressive five-story mural by street artist Mr. Brainwash. Once there, the views of the pool and ocean are complemented by the colorful murals of geometric shapes that Danish artist Mikael B contributed to the property. Relish the experience as you enjoy delicious cocktails and poolside fare from the rooftop bar. The whole affair is so luxurious, it might just be one of the most amazing hotel pools in the world.
Other noteworthy amenities at The Gabriel South Beach
The Gabriel's glass-bottom pool alone might be enough of a reason to book a stay, but there are plenty of other reasons to do so. Many of the hotel's rooms offer oceanfront views, and the most exclusive ones have direct access to the rooftop pool. Hotel guests can claim two beach chairs per room, so you won't need to fight for sand space at the beach.
There are three on-property restaurants at The Gabriel to choose from. That's Amore serves Italian dishes with views of the sea, while Alma Cubana (meaning "Cuban soul") celebrates Miami's deep connections to the Caribbean country. For a Mediterranean-inspired menu that feels appropriate for a beach vacation, dine at Meet Dalia. All three of the hotel's restaurants are ranked among the 50 best restaurants in Miami Beach out of hundreds on Tripadvisor.
Though the combination of beach, sand, and sun will probably have guests very relaxed, those looking to take a wellness break can book an appointment at The Gabriel's partner, K'Alma Spa. From manicures to facials and even a couple's massage inspired by an Incan ritual, K'Alma prioritizes comfort and relaxation for its guests. The Gabriel has a card at the front desk that gives a 10% discount on any spa treatments, and the spa is located only a few blocks away at The Victor hotel. Given some of the outlier negative reviews on Tripadvisor, though — where it nevertheless boasts an excellent 4.5 average rating — you might also consider the top-ranked spas in Miami Beach: The Palms AVEDA Spa and the Spa at The Standard Miami. However you decide to relax during your stay, you'll be even more relaxed knowing that the hotel donates 1% of every night booked to your choice of one of its three partner charities.
Things to do in the South Beach neighborhood
If there's one thing that could beat The Gabriel's amazing rooftop pool, it would be its location. Set right on Ocean Drive — one of Miami's most popular streets — the hotel is mere steps away from the beach. Guests on Tripadvisor overwhelmingly say that the prime location is the best aspect of The Gabriel. Play in the water, work on your tan, and get pictures of Miami Beach's colorful lifeguard towers.
If you need a break from the water, you can walk or skate in Lummus Park, an urban green space perfect for staying active. Or rent one of the hotel's bikes and make your way to South Pointe Park or the Miami Beach Botanical Garden. These two spots offer greenery and fun in the sun away from the beach. You can also bike to the entrance of Española Way or Lincoln Road, two streets known for their varied selection of restaurants and shops. Or if you have a car, go up to North Miami Beach and explore the underrated Sunny Isles Beach.
At night, The Gabriel puts you right in the middle of the Miami action — perfect, since Miami Beach's nightlife has earned it the title of "America's best party city." Dance the night away at places like LIV or M2, where you may see local DJs or world-famous artists in over-the-top atmospheres. If you're more into bars, be sure to try a signature cocktail at either The Broken Shaker or Sweet Liberty, both of which have been featured in North America's 50 Best Bars list.