One Of The Adirondacks' Best Hikes Offers Thrilling Ascents And Breathtaking Panoramic Views

If you want to see the unbeatable views that are waiting at the top of Ampersand Mountain, you're going to have to brave the trail first. At the beginning, you'll be treated to a beautiful walk through the woods with tall trees to shield you from the sun — but don't be fooled. This trail gets a lot tougher. The path gets steadily steeper as you go. Although at the beginning you'll have a narrow wooden boardwalk to follow, you'll find that the forest floor is covered with more and more large rocks and boulders that you'll have to navigate the further you walk. Luckily, there are some stone steps in the side of the mountain to help you scramble up the steepest part of the trail. However, you should still be careful and go slow when you get to these tough, slippery, and steep parts of your journey.

If you're staying in Saranac Lake, one of the most beautiful small towns in New York, you will be only a little over ten minutes from the trailhead. The little parking lot can be tricky to locate if you're from out of town, but if you put the coordinates 44.251470, -74.239421 into your mapping app, you will find it. The trailhead is right across the street from the lot and parking is free. Most attempt this hike in warm weather, although some experienced trekkers do complete the trail in winter. However, if you want to hike up Ampersand Mountain in winter, make sure to bring your snowshoes and spikes — ice and snow on the mountain should be taken seriously. Furthermore, in winter you should plan for the hike to be longer, closer to four hours round trip.