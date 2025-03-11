One Of The Adirondacks' Best Hikes Offers Thrilling Ascents And Breathtaking Panoramic Views
More than five hours from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan in the Adirondack Mountains is one of the most thrilling hikes New York State has to offer. The Adirondacks are known as one of the best mountain ranges in New York, and if you're looking for the opportunity to climb one of these wild peaks for yourself, you can't go wrong with Ampersand Mountain. It's a short trek, less than 3 miles, to the mountain top. From there, you'll be able to see the unparalleled Adirondack landscape spread out in every direction, including the bright blue Saranac Lakes, wild sweeping Adirondack forests, and the towering High Peaks silhouetted against the sky.
When compared to other hikes, the path up Ampersand Mountain is considered a difficult, rocky scramble — so it wouldn't be the right choice if you are looking for a laidback, relaxing trail. However, if you have experience climbing other mountains in the Adirondacks, this is considered one of the easier ascents. If you're an avid hiker and are ready to take on a new challenge, Ampersand Mountain is the perfect choice your next adventure, or even solo hike. However, if this is your first solo hike, here are some safety tips to know before you get started.
Hiking to the top of Ampersand Mountain
If you want to see the unbeatable views that are waiting at the top of Ampersand Mountain, you're going to have to brave the trail first. At the beginning, you'll be treated to a beautiful walk through the woods with tall trees to shield you from the sun — but don't be fooled. This trail gets a lot tougher. The path gets steadily steeper as you go. Although at the beginning you'll have a narrow wooden boardwalk to follow, you'll find that the forest floor is covered with more and more large rocks and boulders that you'll have to navigate the further you walk. Luckily, there are some stone steps in the side of the mountain to help you scramble up the steepest part of the trail. However, you should still be careful and go slow when you get to these tough, slippery, and steep parts of your journey.
If you're staying in Saranac Lake, one of the most beautiful small towns in New York, you will be only a little over ten minutes from the trailhead. The little parking lot can be tricky to locate if you're from out of town, but if you put the coordinates 44.251470, -74.239421 into your mapping app, you will find it. The trailhead is right across the street from the lot and parking is free. Most attempt this hike in warm weather, although some experienced trekkers do complete the trail in winter. However, if you want to hike up Ampersand Mountain in winter, make sure to bring your snowshoes and spikes — ice and snow on the mountain should be taken seriously. Furthermore, in winter you should plan for the hike to be longer, closer to four hours round trip.
Incredible hiking near Ampersand Mountain
If you're looking for more breathtaking, heart-pounding hikes in the area, consider taking on the Saranac Lake 6er Hiking Challenge, which is a set of six mountains including Ampersand Mountain that hikers attempt to summit. Those who succeed get to ring a bell at the nearby Berkeley Green and receive a patch to commemorate the experience. Ampersand Mountain is considered the fourth hardest mountain in the challenge. The best place to start is with the easiest ascent at Baker Mountain, a hike that is significantly shorter than the one up Ampersand. If you want to try to complete the challenge, you'll need to start at the bell at Berkeley Green.
If you're looking for an even easier option in the region or just want a relaxing Adirondack hike after you come down off the mountain, consider heading to the Adirondack Rail Trail, 20 minutes from the Ampersand Mountain trailhead. While the hike up Ampersand is extremely steep, the Rail Trail has a 2% grade at its steepest and is considered wheelchair accessible. This trail is gorgeous in fall when you can get excellent views of the changing leaves surrounding Lake Placid and Tupper Lake.