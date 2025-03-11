One Of Florida's Most Highly Desired Neighborhoods Is A Chic Coastal Haven With Historic Walkable Charm

If Miami's South Beach is too busy for you but you still want a South Florida neighborhood with historic buildings, waterfront walks, and great food, head to Colee Hammock. Established in 1916, this Fort Lauderdale neighborhood has been around since the area was a quiet beach community. The residential zone is highly coveted by people looking to move to Florida, as well as those who want to visit but don't want to stay at the heart of the party.

The best way to explore this undeniably scenic neighborhood is by foot, since it's walkable. Streets lined with oak trees shade colorful historic houses with Mediterranean-inspired architecture. Nearby, you'll find sleek houses and high rises that appeal to more modern tastes. The beauty of it is that visitors get a feel of both Old Florida and 21st-century Florida coexisting in harmony. For gorgeous views, walk to Fort Lauderdale's Riverfront and see why the city is called "The Venice of America." Or visit the Colee Hammock Park, where you can have a picnic, go fishing, or just hang out and watch the yachts go by on their way to the ocean.

The famous Las Olas Boulevard crosses Colee Hammock. This walkable street has shops, restaurants, and bars. If you follow it, it leads right to the beach. Colee Hammock's premium location makes it easy for visitors to either stay in the neighborhood's quiet spots, or go right into the center of action and enjoy its numerous attractions.