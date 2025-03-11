One Of Florida's Most Highly Desired Neighborhoods Is A Chic Coastal Haven With Historic Walkable Charm
If Miami's South Beach is too busy for you but you still want a South Florida neighborhood with historic buildings, waterfront walks, and great food, head to Colee Hammock. Established in 1916, this Fort Lauderdale neighborhood has been around since the area was a quiet beach community. The residential zone is highly coveted by people looking to move to Florida, as well as those who want to visit but don't want to stay at the heart of the party.
The best way to explore this undeniably scenic neighborhood is by foot, since it's walkable. Streets lined with oak trees shade colorful historic houses with Mediterranean-inspired architecture. Nearby, you'll find sleek houses and high rises that appeal to more modern tastes. The beauty of it is that visitors get a feel of both Old Florida and 21st-century Florida coexisting in harmony. For gorgeous views, walk to Fort Lauderdale's Riverfront and see why the city is called "The Venice of America." Or visit the Colee Hammock Park, where you can have a picnic, go fishing, or just hang out and watch the yachts go by on their way to the ocean.
The famous Las Olas Boulevard crosses Colee Hammock. This walkable street has shops, restaurants, and bars. If you follow it, it leads right to the beach. Colee Hammock's premium location makes it easy for visitors to either stay in the neighborhood's quiet spots, or go right into the center of action and enjoy its numerous attractions.
What to do near Colee Hammock
The beach is Fort Lauderdale's main attraction, and you can easily get there from Colee Hammock. Las Olas Beach is only 30 minutes away on foot or five minutes by car. From there, it's a seven-minute walk to Sebastian Street Beach, one of the hottest US gay beaches in the country. You can also drive to Fort Lauderdale Beach in 10 to 20 minutes. For a day out in the water, use Get My Boat to rent jet skis or even a boat with a captain.
One of the coolest things to do in Colee Hammock is a Riverfront Gondola Tour that takes you through the canal, and is especially pretty at sunset. You can also head out of the neighborhood and catch a fun mermaid show at B Ocean Resort's Wreck Bar. Built in the 1950s to imitate the inside of a ship, it offers patrons delicious bites and cocktails while they watch the mermaids play underwater. For something a bit more conventional, check out the swanky Rooftop @1WLO for drinks and good vibes.
Colee Hammock is also near some of Fort Lauderdale's best restaurants. Kimpton Shorebreak's La Fuga serves freshly made pasta and other coastal Italian staples with South Florida flavors. Chef Michael Mayer makes mouthwatering dishes like a Genovese-inspired snapper accompanied by fingerling potatoes with rosemary garlic, and a perfectly balanced smoked lamb rack. For a delicious pan-Asian menu and waterfront dining, make reservations at Casa Sensei.
What to know before visiting Colee Hammock
Getting to Colee Hammock is easy. The neighborhood is only a 15 to 20-minute drive from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Once there, you'll be able to walk to many of the city's best attractions. That said, having a car certainly helps get to spots that are too far away to reach by foot. Unfortunately, South Florida has poor public transportation, so relying on it is a sure way to have a frustrating trip.
The best moments to visit are spring (but not on spring break) and fall. Winter is a bit cold to go to the beach, and summer is crowded and rainy. Thankfully, warm weather lasts from March to November, so you can enjoy the beach during the off-season if your schedule allows. Besides the obvious beach gear, bring bug spray if you're planning on spending time outdoors.
Because the neighborhood is very residential, there aren't many hotels within it, so your best bet will be to rent an Airbnb. Expect to pay anywhere from $150 to $1,000 per night for private accommodation. If you're team hotel, you can opt to stay somewhere close to the neighborhood. The four-star Hyatt Centric Las Olas has city views, and a 1920s-inspired speakeasy, Room Nine01, that can only be accessed by reservation. Those on a budget should consider the ideally-located three-star Riverside Hotel, while tourists looking to splurge will appreciate The W Fort Lauderdale's five-star luxury amenities and premier beach spot.