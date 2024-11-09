The 'Venice Of America' Is An Artsy And Breathtaking Florida City Full Of Beaches

Spaghetti, gondola rides, and art are typically associated with Venice, Italy. However, you can grasp a similar experience in a different city, and we're not talking about the "Other Venice" (Chioggia, Italy), which also has beautiful canals but fewer crowds. This town is on a whole different continent, and you can get there without your passport ... in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. While you might think the Sunshine State's southeast city is only known for its sparkling blue beaches, according to Visit Lauderdale, it's nicknamed the "Venice of America" due to its 300 miles of inland waterways, rows of galleries, and well-known boating culture.

The metropolitan area of Fort Lauderdale is Las Olas, which has many features that mirror that of Venice. There are long walkways with several local boutiques and restaurants. There are delicious Italian delicacies served at different eateries, such as IT! Italy, Pan'e Dolci Italian Bakery, Louie Bossi's Ristorante Bar Pizzeria, and more. Many of these establishments are lined along the Riverwalk, where people can stroll beside the canals and watch water vessels sail along the Intracoastal, ranging from tender boats to yachts. Some locals really play into the city's nickname, as they've brought gondola rides to the area, making tourists' Veneto dreams a reality.