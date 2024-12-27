The 'Hottest US Gay Beach' Is A Thriving Florida Paradise Blending Relaxation And Recreation

Fan out your Pride flag towels across the hot sand at this Florida beach destination that's just minutes from Wilton Manors, one of the most LGBTQ-friendly small towns in America. The neighboring big city of Fort Lauderdale, one of the Sunshine State's most popular getaways, has the Pride community flocking to its sparkling coastline of Sebastian Street Beach. With its picturesque palm trees, salty air, and crystal-blue waters, it's been hailed as the "Hottest U.S. Gay Beach" by Out Traveler, outranking Fire Island in New York — a place known to be a safe space for queer identities since the 1920s.

Here, relaxation shakes hands with recreation, as you get the serene shoreline on one side of the road and a strip of bars and restaurants across the way. You can spend all day sinking your toes in the sand, splashing about in the ocean, and grabbing a bite with an ice-cold cocktail. Steps away from the beach lies the Ritz Carlton, so you don't even have to leave the area. Fort Lauderdale has been outshining Miami Beach, and while Fire Island will always be a crowd favorite, the South Florida city has been coming up (or shall we say, coming out).