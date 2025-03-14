The World's Largest Anglican Cathedral Is Hidden In New York City And Full Of Fascinating Time-Warped Art

Light filters through intricate stained glass, casting rainbows across towering stone columns, as you walk through the grand cathedral nave. The air is thick with history and reverence. But here, among the images of saints and angels, you might spot something surprising — like a stained glass television or an abstract triptych. It's an odd juxtaposition, one that might make you pause and remember where you are: New York City, a place where the unexpected hides in plain sight.

The Big Apple is full of surprises — take the rocket ships at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park, full of greenery and trails, for example — but few are as astonishing as the vast and ever-evolving Cathedral of St. John the Divine. This place of exaltation is commonly considered the world's largest Anglican cathedral by floor area. Spanning 120,000-square-feet and surrounded by 13 acres of gardens, statues, and pathways, St. John the Divine is both enormous and unfinished. Its construction began in 1892, but like Europe's medieval cathedrals (the Notre Dame in Paris took two centuries to build), it remains a work in progress.

Still, most of it is finished and what stands is breathtaking. The soaring nave, relic-filled chapels, and massive stained glass windows make it a place worth visiting, especially if you're looking for a unique way to spend a rainy day in New York City. Step inside, and you'll find yourself immersed in nearly 150 years of architecture, history, and an unexpected fusion of the sacred and the modern.