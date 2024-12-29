Here's Everything You Need To Do On A Rainy Day In New York City
Everyone dreams of a New York vacation with the sun shining all day and perfect weather the whole time. Unfortunately, the truth is that there's a big chunk of the year when the conditions are less than ideal. From April to June, New York City has rainy days more often than not.
While that doesn't sound like the greatest atmosphere, don't go canceling your springtime trip to New York just yet. There are still plenty of fun things to do around New York City when a storm strikes — from world-renowned museums and immersive virtual reality gaming centers to famous bookstores and massive indoor sporting centers. Whether you're embarking on a romantic vacation in the Big Apple or traveling with children to the city, you will be spoiled for choice regarding things to do on a rainy day in NYC.
The Museum of Modern Art
A prime rainy day activity is getting to know New York's many impressive museums and one of the best is the Museum of Modern Art. This is easily one of the most celebrated and influential art museums on the planet. Its collection includes over 200,000 pieces, some of which are from the modern era and others were created as far back as 150 years ago.
Practically any artist whose work you've ever wanted to experience in person can be found at the MoMA. Famous works by Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Frida Kahlo, Henri Matisse, Salvador Dali, and many more live inside the walls of this awe-inspiring gallery. It also provides the opportunity to introduce yourself to new artists you may have never heard of before. In addition to the permanent works, there are temporary exhibitions throughout the year that visitors can find on the MoMA event calendar.
Something to keep in mind is that the Museum of Modern Art is an extremely popular attraction in NYC, particularly on a rainy day. To avoid the crowds of the MoMA, arrive early right when the museum opens, or just before closing time. You should also try to skip visiting on the first Friday of every month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. because during this period admission is free and it attracts way more people.
Chelsea Market
New York City is one of the top foodie destinations in America, but it can be difficult to delve into this culinary culture when it's pouring outside. A quick fix to that dilemma is spending an afternoon at the Chelsea Market. This indoor food hall has been satisfying NYC's food cravings for 27 years and counting. Today, there are more than 55 unique vendors to peruse to your heart's content.
The coolest part is that there is such a wide range of cuisines represented at Chelsea Market. You can grab jerk chicken from Big Tings, seafood from the Lobster Place, brownies from Fat Witch Bakery, a glass of wine from Corkbuzz, bagels from Black Seed, or delicious donuts from the Doughnuttery. The list goes on. The diverse food offerings make it an excellent option if you're eating with a large group because there is something for everyone all conveniently under the same roof.
New York Aquarium
You can put your rainy day in New York City to good use by learning more about life under the sea at the New York Aquarium. Located in Coney Island, this attraction was originally opened 128 years ago and still offers a ton of displays that can be interesting for children and adults alike. It features some of the best interactive aquarium exhibits in America, such as the indoor touch pool where little ones can be introduced to crabs, snails, and more. There is also a 4-D theater and shows with the sea lions and their trainers at the Aquatheater.
The exhibits at the New York Aquarium will keep your attention for hours. There are seahorses, seals, penguins, eels, sea otters, and an array of fish species. There is even a section just dedicated to spineless creatures, including jellyfish, the giant Pacific octopus, and zombie worms. The aquarium has a major shark exhibit complete with a tunnel that goes right through the tank allowing visitors to be surrounded by a vibrant coral reef and several different species of sharks.
Escape The Room NYC
Just because it's raining outside doesn't mean you can't have a full-blown adventure in New York City. Escape The Room NYC is proof of this. Opened in 2013, Escape The Room was a trailblazer in the realm of escape rooms and they've become so successful that they now have locations all over the country from Philadelphia to Chicago. They give visitors the chance to solve social puzzle games that come in several themes and are completely immersive, making you feel like you've stepped into a new reality.
There are currently seven different rooms for participants to try and crack. The longest-running one is called The Office, in which up to 10 participants are tasked with figuring out how to get out of work in less than an hour to win. Alternatively, you can take a stab at Jurassic Escape where you have to go up against an evil company that's been cloning dinosaurs to save New York. The other rooms are called The Outbreak, The Clock Tower, The Home, The Submarine, The Dig, and The Agency.
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt
Do you want to take in sweeping views of the metropolis, but it's too rainy for one of New York City's best-rated helicopter tours? SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is the solution. This is actually the 4th tallest structure in all of New York at over 1,400 feet high. The observation portion of the building is nearly that high at a staggering 1,100 feet towering right above Madison Avenue. It is also home to the world's biggest glass-bottom elevator that runs externally to the building.
The view isn't the only thing you get with Summit One Vanderbilt, though. You'll be greeted with a captivating art installation with several rooms called Air designed by Kenzo Digital. The exhibit is filled with reflective mirrors that give the appearance of floating above New York City. There is also a room packed with floating silver bubbles that visitors are welcome to interact with. Not only is this an entertaining experience, but it provides an excellent setting for photographs as well.
Smoke Jazz & Supper Club
When the rain is continuing into the evening and you're longing for a cozy place to stay dry, Smoke Jazz & Supper Club is exactly what you need. This stylish venue located on the Upper West Side is the ideal spot to warm up during a storm and listen to some soothing live music. Originally opened in 1999, Smoke has hosted a wide range of talented performers such as Benny Golson, Ron Carter, Eddie Henderson, Cedar Walton, Wynton Marsalis, and more. Visitors can refer to the Smoke Jazz & Supper Club calendar to check out their upcoming performances.
While the music is definitely the main event here, they serve up delectable food at this venue as well. The menu currently includes fine dining items like grilled octopus, 12-hour roasted pork, filet mignon, and a rack of lamb, but it changes throughout the year depending on what's in season. Many patrons are equally as impressed by Smoke's cocktails with one Google Reviewer sharing, "The drinks were great and the Jazz was spectacular! The lighting and comfortable seating provided the perfect ambiance and we truly felt lost in another time." All in all, this romantic music hall will sweep any date off their feet during a rainy evening in New York.
Afternoon Tea at the Whitby Hotel
Take your trip to New York City up a notch by indulging in afternoon tea at the classy Whitby Hotel. This luxurious experience will make you feel like pampered royalty for $75 per person. Visitors will get to select their specialty tea from a lengthy menu that features options like assam chai, wood dragon oolong, white peony bai mudan, lemon verbena, and more. A piping hot cup of tea is sure to warm you up during a dreary, rainy day.
To accompany your tea selection, you will be given an array of finger foods and desserts. These will include things like smoked salmon mousse with fine herb butter, egg salad with black truffle, cucumber sandwiches, sticky toffee pudding, and clementine chiboust with molasses crisp. Each guest will also be served one plain scone and one apple cinnamon scone with a side of clotted cream and preserves. Visitors can upgrade their experience by adding caviar or champagne.
Lincoln Center
When the weather is less than optimal it is the perfect time to catch a performance at the Lincoln Center indoors. This performing arts center is a wonder in itself with its gorgeous architecture, but the real allure is its variety of famous performances. Visitors can watch the New York Ballet, the Metropolitan Opera, or the New York Philharmonic in awe at this venue.
They also put on a mix of current and classic movies here at the Film at Lincoln Center cinema. One of the most important film events in the world is held at Lincoln Center too — the New York Film Festival. If you're curious about the industry in general, their amphitheater holds free talks with filmmakers, actors, and other sorts of professionals about their career, business, and their major influences. Depending on when you're visiting the city, you could have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see a performance or speech at the Lincoln Center that could very well change your life.
Strand Bookstore
Get lost in the world of books at the Strand Bookstore when New York City is burdened by rain. This iconic NYC bookstore has kept its doors open for nearly a century with city bookworms visiting daily. There are more than 2.5 million preloved and brand-new books for sale at the Strand, so you are guaranteed to find something that fits your literary interests.
For collectors, this shop also has a selection of rare and collectible books available. You can check the Strand Bookstore Website to figure out which ones they currently have in stock before you even fly into JFK or LaGuardia. Events are commonplace at the Strand as well and you may even be able to catch a signing or talk by one of your favorite authors here.
Broadway Matinée Show
No vacation to New York City is complete without catching a Broadway show and the optimal time to watch one is during a rainy day. While there are tons of evening performances, a mid-week matinée can save you a little money because the tickets are usually cheaper. The shows running on Broadway change regularly, so visitors should comb through the official Broadway Box Office before their trip to determine what will be on the stage. As of 2024, some of the most popular Broadway shows available are "Chicago," "The Lion King," "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," "Wicked," "Cabaret," and "Hamilton."
Alternatively, you can opt for an off-broadway performance to make it even more affordable. You can find anything from family-friendly shows like "Annie and the Gazillion Bubble Show" to more adult-oriented productions such as "Little Shop of Horrors." There are lots of sneaky tricks to get the best price on Broadway tickets too, such as joining the ticket lottery.
Chelsea Piers
You can still get plenty of intense physical activity and play sports during rainy days. All you have to do is head over to Chelsea Piers. Families will absolutely adore this sports complex next to the Hudson River because there is such a bounty of fun things to do here. No matter what type of activities your child is into, they'll find a version of it at Chelsea Piers.
For little ones, there is a toddler gym, youth rock climbing, parkour courses, batting cages, and more. Older teens and adults can still have a blast at Chelsea Piers with bowling, golf, gymnastics, ice skating, basketball, hockey, and soccer. For all of these activities, you can simply drop into Chelsea Piers and get a day pass. However, there are also sports leagues, classes, daycare, and summer camps that you can sign up for in advance.
Escape Virtuality
While you can't control the weather in NYC, you can retreat to a whole new reality. All you have to do is spend the day at the cutting-edge Escape Virtuality. It's basically a futuristic arcade where all the games are immersive virtual reality experiences. Visitors have the option to purchase a one-hour pass, a two-hour pass, or to really get lost with a full-day pass to Escape Virtuality.
Their claim to fame is their 360-degree platforms where participants are fully absorbed into the experience and can choose from all different types of high-tech games. You can move through dystopian worlds of zombies, train to become a space pirate or face off with ninjas. Participants can also strap on the VR goggles to complete heart-pounding simulations, such as walking a plank between skyscrapers and participating in intense races. There are lots of age-appropriate games for children too, such as the augmented reality rock climbing wall and "Tennis Kings VR."
The Comedy Cellar
Spend your evening laughing until your abs hurt instead of getting soaking wet in the streets of Manhattan at the Comedy Cellar. Opened around 43 years ago, the Comedy Cellar started off as a grungy spot to grab a few drinks with a side of laughter, but it was nowhere near iconic. Over the years, this tiny basement venue has evolved into one of the most well-known comedy clubs in New York and the United States in general. Some of the biggest names in the comedy game got their start doing stand-up on this stage.
It has welcomed the knee-slapping talent of comedians like Chris Rock, Louis CK, Jon Stewart, Ray Romano, and many more. Today, visitors can still catch hilarious performances by mega-famous stand-up acts and newbies to the scene. Visitors can refer to the Comedy Cellar website for the upcoming line-up performances.
ARTECHOUSE NYC
Although the island of Manhattan is geographically small, you can still find a million unique worlds to discover within it. A great example of this is ARTECHOUSE NYC. This engaging digital art museum was founded in 2015 and it is designed to create a memorable experience that opens visitor's minds to new possibilities. It relies on the latest technology and soothing ASMR to develop a brand-new way of appreciating art exhibitions.The whole thing has a very experimental vibe to it.
It's appropriate for everyone over the age of four and children will be enamored for hours by the captivating exhibitions. It's equally as exciting for photographers because the digital gallery provides a one-of-a-kind setting. While ARTECHOUSE feels like you're stepping into another dimension, the best part is that the entire thing is indoors and ideal for staying out of the rain. The exhibitions are constantly changing as well, so you'll get a completely new adventure every time you visit.
New York Public Library
The gorgeous, vast building of the 125-year-old New York Public Library will keep you protected from any storms brewing outside. It's considered to be one of the top libraries to visit in the U.S. for its beauty and wealth of literature. With over 54 million items for visitors to browse, there is plenty to keep you entertained inside its walls.
Of course, this is an excellent location to dive into the world of a book or get some work done in a quiet space, but there is much more to the New York Public Library than just that. It holds a ton of unique events and classes for the public, many of which are completely free to participate in. There are knitting classes, book clubs, playtime for children, braille study groups, and therapy dog sessions just to name a few. Visitors should refer to the New York Public Library events calendar to get details on upcoming events.
Taste Buds Kitchen Cooking Class
Why not put your rainy day to good use by learning a new skill? If that sounds like an enticing idea, Taste Buds Kitchen Cooking Class is the way to go. This popular cooking class has sessions all over the country, including the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, and they offer a variety of lessons to suit any type of participant.
There are adult-only BYOB classes for date night where you can learn how to make anything from eggplant parmesan to pad Thai depending on your tastes. Alternatively, Taste Buds Kitchen Cooking Class does family classes, birthday parties, kid's summer camps, and seasonal activities for kids like gingerbread house decorating. Former participants have adored this culinary lesson with one TripAdvisor user exclaiming, "We went with a group of friends for steak night, it was SO fun. The team was very gracious when one of my friends forgot to sign up- they let her stay anyway and hang out with the group. The cooking tips were great, the staff was fun, and the night was an awesome rainy-day activity. We can't wait to go back and take another class!"
Museum of the Moving Image
Everyone rushes to catch a movie when it starts to trickle down rain. In New York City you can go a step further at the Museum of the Moving Image. This intriguing museum in Astoria is the ultimate vacation spot for film lovers because it delves deep into the science and history behind movies, TV shows, and other forms of digital media.
It is actually the biggest collection of items related to film in the entire world with around 130,000 pieces in total. There are things like technical devices, costumes, licensed merchandise, marketing items, old movie theater decor, and more. With rotating and permanent exhibits for visitors to check out, you could visit the Museum of the Moving Image a hundred times without getting sick of it. To complement the collection, the museum regularly hosts screenings of old films and in-person appearances from directors, writers, and actors.