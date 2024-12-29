Here's Everything You Need To Do On A Rainy Day In New York City

A prime rainy day activity is getting to know New York's many impressive museums and one of the best is the Museum of Modern Art. This is easily one of the most celebrated and influential art museums on the planet. Its collection includes over 200,000 pieces, some of which are from the modern era and others were created as far back as 150 years ago.

Practically any artist whose work you've ever wanted to experience in person can be found at the MoMA. Famous works by Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Frida Kahlo, Henri Matisse, Salvador Dali, and many more live inside the walls of this awe-inspiring gallery. It also provides the opportunity to introduce yourself to new artists you may have never heard of before. In addition to the permanent works, there are temporary exhibitions throughout the year that visitors can find on the MoMA event calendar.

Something to keep in mind is that the Museum of Modern Art is an extremely popular attraction in NYC, particularly on a rainy day. To avoid the crowds of the MoMA, arrive early right when the museum opens, or just before closing time. You should also try to skip visiting on the first Friday of every month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. because during this period admission is free and it attracts way more people.