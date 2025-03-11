Fort Lauderdale's Iconic Resort Features A $1 Billion Upgrade, Luxury Dining, And Superyacht Amenities
Fort Lauderdale's famed Pier Sixty-Six resort reopened in 2025 in grand style. The luxury hotel, which was significantly damaged in 2017 by Hurricane Irma (consider the following tips when traveling during hurricane season), had its grand reopening in January 2025 following a billion-dollar renovation project. From its humble beginnings as a two-story motel and restaurant, the resort now stands at an impressive 17 stories and is a symbol of Fort Lauderdale luxury. The new amenities post-renovation include a sprawling spa, multiple pools, and an array of fine dining options. However, the centerpiece of the resort remains its iconic revolving rooftop lounge and restaurant, Pier Top, which offers a 360-degree view of the surrounding area. With the renovations, it will now revolve every 66 minutes and offer many luxurious dishes for the sophisticated palate.
Additionally, a central goal of the iconic resort's renovations was a commitment to detail while offering guests an unforgettable experience. A standout of this new commitment to detail is the addition of the newly constructed private residences grouped into two — the Azul and the Indigo. The luxury condominiums, ranging from 1,645 to 3,800 square feet, boast custom Italian cabinetry, private garden retreats, and private residential lobby entryways. Both condominiums offer heated plunge pools on each room's balcony.
Pier Sixty-Six's renovations have made it a fine dining paradise
One of the most significant upgrades to the newly renovated Pier Sixty-Six is the many dining options now available. Vice-President and Managing Director of the resort, Colm O'Callaghan, was particularly excited to discuss this aspect of the resort's renovations with Travel + Leisure, noting, "Pier Sixty-Six is Broward County's first property in two decades with this many food and beverage destinations." He proceeded to wax poetic about the types of luxurious dishes that will now be offered at the resort's famed Pier Top lounge and restaurant, in particular the house-smoked salmon and Golden Osetra caviar. One has to imagine that if the Vice-President is impressed, it is certainly worth a visit.
Mixed in with fine dining establishments such as Calusso, the resort also offers a variety of casual dining options, such as Garni, the all-day brunch cafe serving dishes to satisfy one's French or American palette, and the adults-only Nectar Room. Guests also have the option of requesting one of the private dining rooms for small gatherings and personal celebrations.
Pier Sixty-Six returns as a yachter's paradise
Fort Lauderdale (known for its exciting Day of the Dead celebrations) is often considered a yachter's paradise, and for good reason. The Pier Sixty-Six marina, which has also been upgraded, is an impressive dock known for, among other things, its 5,000 feet in length. Other highlights of the newly renovated pier include 24/7 security, access to golf carts, in-dock transfer fueling, and more. Located at Port Everglades and designated a foreign trading zone, yachters enjoy dockside concierge services, tax-free fueling, easy access to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and various grocery stores and restaurants.
Self-described as "... a gathering place for boaters, dreamers, and adventurers," the newly renovated resort has also added to the marina's appeal with the Marina Promenade. Complementing the Marina, the addition is intended to help usher in more businesses and offer more retail and dining options for guests and visitors alike. The new promenade, along with all the other upgrades, is the brainchild of Travistock Development, which acquired the resort in 2016, before the impact of Hurricane Irma made renovations and redevelopment essential.