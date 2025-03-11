Fort Lauderdale's Iconic Resort Features A $1 Billion Upgrade, Luxury Dining, And Superyacht Amenities

Fort Lauderdale's famed Pier Sixty-Six resort reopened in 2025 in grand style. The luxury hotel, which was significantly damaged in 2017 by Hurricane Irma (consider the following tips when traveling during hurricane season), had its grand reopening in January 2025 following a billion-dollar renovation project. From its humble beginnings as a two-story motel and restaurant, the resort now stands at an impressive 17 stories and is a symbol of Fort Lauderdale luxury. The new amenities post-renovation include a sprawling spa, multiple pools, and an array of fine dining options. However, the centerpiece of the resort remains its iconic revolving rooftop lounge and restaurant, Pier Top, which offers a 360-degree view of the surrounding area. With the renovations, it will now revolve every 66 minutes and offer many luxurious dishes for the sophisticated palate.

Additionally, a central goal of the iconic resort's renovations was a commitment to detail while offering guests an unforgettable experience. A standout of this new commitment to detail is the addition of the newly constructed private residences grouped into two — the Azul and the Indigo. The luxury condominiums, ranging from 1,645 to 3,800 square feet, boast custom Italian cabinetry, private garden retreats, and private residential lobby entryways. Both condominiums offer heated plunge pools on each room's balcony.