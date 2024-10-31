The Biggest And Best Day Of The Dead Celebrations Across America, According To Travel Experts

Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos in Spanish, is a big deal in Mexico. While it might sound ghoulish, the kind of thing that will scare onlookers and participants, it's actually a day of celebration. This is the day that is most widely honored in Mexico, though it's also celebrated in Central America. During Day of the Dead, families remember their dead ancestors by making a small altar, giving them small gifts and treats, and finally, going to their grave to clean it off, pay their respects, and maybe enjoy some food in the company of the deceased family member.

But Mexico isn't the only place in North America where Day of the Dead brings crowds and cacophony to the streets. Across the United States, most predominantly in metro areas with strong Mexican populations, Day of the Dead recreates the fervor of celebrations south of the border. This means parades, music, and a host of great costumes and makeup. We've put together a list of the best celebrations of Day of the Dead across the country, using information from Viator and blogs.