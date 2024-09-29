The Best Ways To Prepare For Travel During Hurricane Season

Unfortunately for travelers and locals alike, some of the best vacation destinations are often hit by hurricanes. While that doesn't necessarily mean you have to cancel your trip, you should be cautious when you make plans that take you into the danger zone during hurricane season. You could absolutely reschedule for a time when storms are less likely, but if you are going to risk it, it's important to make a plan in advance for what you and those you're traveling with will do if you find yourself in the path of an oncoming storm. That can include everything from getting travel insurance and packing everything you might need in case of a disaster to knowing how you would evacuate.

If you're heading to areas where there may be storms, like Key West during hurricane season, you should definitely stay alert. While you're away, you should be cautious and keep your eyes on the weather forecast to see if there seem to be any dangerous storms brewing during your trip. While the local news at your destination should keep you informed about any upcoming weather events that could put you at risk, you may want to keep an eye on the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center website to make sure you have plenty of time to prepare for potential emergencies.