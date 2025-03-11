The East Coast State That's Officially Considered America's Safest Place To Retire

While many retirees choose to live out their remaining years in the state they've lived in for years, many decide to relocate, sometimes to another part of the world, such as Central America. For those who do decide to move to another state, many factors affect where they choose as their relocation location, including state taxes and the overall cost of living, cost of healthcare, weather conditions, and more. One of the most significant factors is safety. According to data compiled by the FBI, violent crime against senior citizens increased by 331% between 2013 and 2023. The problem is significant enough to have led some in the medical community to declare the issue of elder abuse an epidemic. However, some states have gained positive reputations for being senior-citizen friendly and ideal retirement places. And contrary to the Golden Girls-inspired image of retirees settling into the sunshine of Florida, data shows that the safest state for retirement is New Jersey.

Senior living assistance company Seniorly identified New Jersey as the safest state for retirees based on a methodology that analyzed federal data across multiple categories, including financial scams, violent crimes, and property crimes. They also considered public service support systems, such as the police and hospitals. The most significant data factors supporting this conclusion were New Jersey's low rates of property and violent crimes against senior citizens. The number of senior citizens impacted by traffic accidents and falls was also lower than in other states.