The Best Cities To Retire To In Central America

For retirees seeking an active urban lifestyle with access to first-class facilities and a vibrant cultural scene, the capital of Costa Rica, San José, awaits. This economic and Central American travel hub sits at 3,845 feet and enjoys a year-round pleasant climate. You could call it a mild tropical climate, with daytime highs averaging 83 degrees Fahrenheit, which only varies by as little as three degrees throughout the year. It gets pleasantly cool at night, and the seasons fall into two: the wet, which lasts from November to April, and the dry, which spans from May to October.

There's plenty for retirees to do, too. There are museums, theaters, and markets, with the best of them found at the Avenida Central pedestrian mall. This unique two-mile stretch of shopping, culture, dining, and architecture is the city's premier attraction and features parks spread out intermittently and plenty of access to public transport. Surrounding San José, you'll find an abundance of nature reserves, including the Poás Volcano and the underrated Braulio Carrillo National Park, with La Paz Waterfall Gardens another major draw for locals and foreigners alike.

But all this doesn't mean the cost of living is high. Au contraire, despite everything this city of 2.5 million people offers, it is surprisingly inexpensive to live in. Thanks to the amenities, you can live as lavish a lifestyle as you desire, but it's also possible to live comfortably on as low as $1,600 per month. Healthcare is world-class and surprisingly affordable, too, with retirees able to access the government's CAJA system and numerous private options with top specialists. And to get the benefit of all this, retirees need only show a monthly income of $1,000.