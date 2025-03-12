The Real Reason Airlines Charge For Extra Bags, According To Flight Attendants
There are all sorts of tips for avoiding never-ending airline baggage fees, but paying more to bring what you need for your vacation can be pretty frustrating. Some airlines even charge you for a carry-on bag if you get a basic fare. Most will charge you for checked baggage, and add fees if the bags are over their weight limit. If you plan to bring extra suitcases, prepare to shell out a lot of extra money. In fact, at the time of this writing, some airlines will charge you anywhere from around $25 to $95 for a second checked bag, and a third one may get you a charge of up to $150. It's enough to make you pack one outfit and simply wash it in the hotel sink every night. Part of the charges are to offset fuel costs and taxes for the airline, but there is another reason you may not know about.
You'd be like most people if you assumed it was because of the weight, especially if you've been on an almost empty flight where flight attendants don't let you change seats because of balance issues. However, the real reason, according to flight attendants, is that, the more bags the plane carries, the longer it takes to load and unload it all, leading to delays. People are usually going to choose to pack lighter rather than pay more money for additional bags, so it often works as a deterrent.
How to avoid extra baggage fees when you fly
There are some ways around some baggage fees. For instance, some airlines will allow a checked bag for free if you have elite frequent flyer status with the airline you're traveling on. Another way to avoid fees is to get a credit card that works with a specific airline. With some of them, you may not have to pay for your first checked bag. Even if you're bringing two, it's going to cut down on the total cost.
Of course, the easiest way to avoid luggage fees at the airport is not to overpack. There are lots of tips for overpackers, like the trick in which you shove items into a duty-free bag. You can wear your heaviest outerwear, clothing, and shoes (which can weigh quite a bit) on the plane. Look into lightweight luggage so the bag itself isn't keeping you from packing another sweater or pair of jeans. Packing neutral colors is another way to get around bringing too much as it makes it easier to mix and match outfits. Even cutting down on liquid toiletries can help, like bringing solid shampoo and conditioner bars like ones from Kitsch. That way you can pack them in your carry-on, which is rarely weighed. Bringing an e-reader rather than books in checked baggage can cut down on some weight as well. Finally, it's a good idea to pick up a luggage scale like the Bagail Digital Luggage Scale so you can check the weight of your suitcase before you leave for the airport. Don't forget to leave some space (and weight room) for anything you purchase on your trip.