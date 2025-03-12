The Real Reason Airlines Charge For Extra Bags, According To Flight Attendants

There are all sorts of tips for avoiding never-ending airline baggage fees, but paying more to bring what you need for your vacation can be pretty frustrating. Some airlines even charge you for a carry-on bag if you get a basic fare. Most will charge you for checked baggage, and add fees if the bags are over their weight limit. If you plan to bring extra suitcases, prepare to shell out a lot of extra money. In fact, at the time of this writing, some airlines will charge you anywhere from around $25 to $95 for a second checked bag, and a third one may get you a charge of up to $150. It's enough to make you pack one outfit and simply wash it in the hotel sink every night. Part of the charges are to offset fuel costs and taxes for the airline, but there is another reason you may not know about.

You'd be like most people if you assumed it was because of the weight, especially if you've been on an almost empty flight where flight attendants don't let you change seats because of balance issues. However, the real reason, according to flight attendants, is that, the more bags the plane carries, the longer it takes to load and unload it all, leading to delays. People are usually going to choose to pack lighter rather than pay more money for additional bags, so it often works as a deterrent.