Spain's Mediterranean Coast Hides A Glitzy Off-The-Radar Town With Art, Character, And Uncrowded Beaches

There are plenty of reasons to visit Spain, with the first and foremost being its climate. Warmer than much of Europe throughout most of the year, Spain is an appealing getaway for all those trying to escape the winter blues. Spain also has a thriving food and arts culture, unparalleled to that of the rest of the continent. However, in recent years, the country has seen a rise in overtourism, with Madrid and Barcelona implementing regulations to stem the flow of summertime visitors. So if you're hoping to experience Spain, but on a budget and without the crowds, look towards smaller, lesser-known cities like Tarragona or the slightly more charming Cadaqués.

Cadaqués is an off-the-radar town, just two hours from Barcelona. With a two-lane road that connects it to Catalonia, Cadaqués has a history of being a haven for the Surrealist painters, making it one of the best places to absorb Spain's art history. Once a quiet fishing village, Cadaqués is now a thriving waterfront hub of creativity and culture, a charming border town that is a relaxing escape from Spain's most popular cities, and the perfect place to practice your Spanish.