Spain's Mediterranean Coast Hides A Glitzy Off-The-Radar Town With Art, Character, And Uncrowded Beaches
There are plenty of reasons to visit Spain, with the first and foremost being its climate. Warmer than much of Europe throughout most of the year, Spain is an appealing getaway for all those trying to escape the winter blues. Spain also has a thriving food and arts culture, unparalleled to that of the rest of the continent. However, in recent years, the country has seen a rise in overtourism, with Madrid and Barcelona implementing regulations to stem the flow of summertime visitors. So if you're hoping to experience Spain, but on a budget and without the crowds, look towards smaller, lesser-known cities like Tarragona or the slightly more charming Cadaqués.
Cadaqués is an off-the-radar town, just two hours from Barcelona. With a two-lane road that connects it to Catalonia, Cadaqués has a history of being a haven for the Surrealist painters, making it one of the best places to absorb Spain's art history. Once a quiet fishing village, Cadaqués is now a thriving waterfront hub of creativity and culture, a charming border town that is a relaxing escape from Spain's most popular cities, and the perfect place to practice your Spanish.
Explore Cadaqués nature and beaches
The closest big city to Cadaqués is Barcelona, which also provides the nearest major airport access, with a smaller, regional airport in Girona. Cadaqués was historically only accessible by sea, making it hard to get to, meaning that it has remained relatively untouched by modern standards. Today, the single road that leads in and out of the town winds through the Cap de Creus peninsula, which is home to the Spanish National Park, a huge protected area of wildlife and one of Catalonia's most important natural landmarks. Not only is the drive to Cadaqués itself beautiful, but Cadaqués borders the Pyrenees Mountains and leads into the Mediterranean Sea, meaning the surrounding landscape is as beautiful as the destination itself.
Once in Cadaqués, there are plenty of things to enjoy, not least the beaches, which rival those of Spain's most popular cities. You'll find mostly pebbled shores in Cadaqués, Platja del Ros being a standout of the Costa Brava region. The beach has a small bar and a view of S'Aranella island across the way. The beach is perfect for swimming, but note that around July and August, it can get a little busy. Playa Llane Gran y Petit is also another fantastic beach that offers a good view of the Santa Maria Church. With clean waters and beautiful scenery, this beach is the heart of Cadaqués.
Cadaqués is home to Spain's rich art history
One of the most important local landmarks in Cadaqués is Dalí's house and museum, home to some of the most important works of surrealist Salvador Dalí. This was one of Dalí's residences, serving as a surrealist studio for the master painter and his wife, Gala. Today, it is full of the artist's artifacts and possessions. The house is open every day except for Monday, and visitors must book tickets in advance. Tickets cost $16 (15€) to enter.
Cadaqués was not only a favorite grazing ground for Dalí. It also inspired the likes of Matisse, Magritte, and Lorca. There are plenty of other galleries to explore within the town, such as Galeria Cadaqués, which has exhibited world-famous names such as John Cage, Josef Beuys, Marcel Duchamp, and Man Ray. Societat l'Amistat is also an important Cadaqués cultural institution, founded at the end of the 19th century. This cultural center has rooms on the seafront and hosts temporary exhibitions throughout the year, often with free entrance.
Everything in Cadaqués comes with a chic flair, and you'll find the eateries in town are equally as tasteful and considered as the neighboring galleries. Try Set Cadaqués, which offers gastro dishes, carpaccio, healthy breakfasts, and DJs and cocktails, all with a spectacular sea view. Though Cadaqués is Spain's best-kept secret, and the best way to avoid Barcelona's crowds, once you've experienced its charm, you'll be unable to keep it to yourself.