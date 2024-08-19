For A Cheaper And Less Crowded Alternative To Barcelona, Visit This Nearby Spanish Paradise

Do the high prices in Spain's largest port city have you sweating as you're planning your trip to the Catalan coast? Why not trade out pricey Barcelona for something a bit more laid-back instead? Roman ruins, sprawling beaches, and cobbled streets can all be found just a little more than an hour down the coastline.

Tarragona is a hidden gem that's just waiting to be explored. Situated on the Costa Daurada, this Catalonian coastal darling is often overlooked for larger cities in the region, along with other classic seaside escapes like Cadaques and Sitges. Whether you're simply taking a Spanish road trip to the west of Barcelona or if you're looking for a secluded getaway along Spain's Mediterranean coast, Tarragona is the perfect, sun-kissed alternative. Swap the crazy crowds and endless lines to siesta away the days in the sun, feel like a local in the sleepy streets, and even get to enjoy popular attractions all by yourself.

Ancient amphitheaters sit on the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean, an almost menacingly beautiful cathedral watches over the city from its precipice, and turquoise water laps golden sand. If it was good enough for the famous Roman Emperor Augustus, you might just fall in love with this seaside city too!

