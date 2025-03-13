Indiana's Sunken Garden Oasis Offers Stone Bridges, Koi Ponds, And A Fairytale-Like Backdrop
Indiana doesn't seem like a land of wonder and magic, but like Chesterton, a secret artsy town with world-class food, the state has much more to offer visitors than meets the eye. Over the past century, in many aspects, Indiana has been well ahead of its time, priding itself on being one step ahead by transforming eyesores and quirky works of art into ingenious, one-of-a-kind tourist attractions across the state.
Huntington's Sunken Gardens is a true fairytale come to life. Located in Eastern Indiana, the "Lime City's" abandoned quarry was transformed into a living work of art. Over one hundred years ago, the city developed the nearly 2-acre site into a gorgeous public park, standing at the forefront of urban planning and design then and today. At the time of its completion in 1929, the park gained national attention and press, having been featured in Better Homes and Gardens. And here's a fun fact: only one other city park in the United States, in San Antonio of all places, has been made from an old quarry.
Huntington's Sunken Gardens are located on the west end of downtown, off of Park Drive and Dimond Street. The city retrofitted the gardens first in the mid-1960s and again in 2010. Today, the garden's artful rock bridges span koi ponds, creating a peaceful setting for creative ingenuity and true inspiration.
The Sunken Gardens are a beautiful backdrop
The original designers of the Sunken Gardens integrated the natural amphitheater from the quarry along with the then-newly popularized automobile into the park's unique design, creating a magical place for some of life's best moments. Although the park is perfect for a walk, picnic, or an afternoon with your favorite podcast or book, it is also a popular wedding and photography venue. The multi-level design features a gorgeous archway, a clean and large U-shaped pond, and a tunnel running underneath Park Drive along the rugged, natural exterior miners dug through decades ago. If you are looking for a gorgeous venue for your big day, rental prices start at $400.
The park has plenty of options to keep you entertained on a family day out. Immediately next to the Sunken Gardens is a disc golf course, basketball courts, tennis courts, and a veterans' memorial. Here, the city proudly displays a Sherman Tank from World War II and a Lockheed T-33A in honor of veterans from all branches of the military who were wounded or gave their lives to serve their country.
Although the gardens are a pleasure to walk through year-round, they truly become a mystical wonder during the holiday season. Thousands of visitors come for the incredible display of Christmas lights set up from the end of November until New Year's Day. Be sure to bundle up to deal with those chilly Indiana winter days.
Northern Indiana has something for everyone
Huntington's welcoming environment, beautiful downtown, and strong community bonds make the city an excellent place to visit for shopping, a festival, or even a few thrills. Despite being a small city of 17,000 (as of 2023), the city has a packed community calendar with arts and music festivals throughout the year. When you visit, stroll through the downtown shops and try one of the 400 flavors of soda at Antiqology. Or, if you're feeling adventurous, fly over a lake on an eight-zipline course at Zip Timber Lake.
Foodies and those looking for some of the region's best fine dining should head to nearby Roanoke, less than 10 miles away. In the heart of Roanoke, Joseph Decuis is a true culinary experience. It is the only restaurant in the United States that raises its own Wagyu according to traditional Japanese practices. The restaurant received a four-diamond rating from AAA and is classified as one of the best in the state.
Travelers who take a second look at Northern Indiana will quickly recognize that the region flies under the radar as a travel destination, especially when compared to neighboring cities. Nearby South Bend is a mid-sized city that offers excellent conditions for skiing, snow tubing, and ice skating, while Fort Wayne is one of the most affordable, dynamic, and underrated gems in the Midwest. Fort Wayne is also where inbound travelers will fly into, as its international airport is the closest to Huntington. Both cities are less than 100 miles away and offer a change of pace and genuine Midwestern charm.