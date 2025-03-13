Indiana's Sunken Garden Oasis Offers Stone Bridges, Koi Ponds, And A Fairytale-Like Backdrop

Indiana doesn't seem like a land of wonder and magic, but like Chesterton, a secret artsy town with world-class food, the state has much more to offer visitors than meets the eye. Over the past century, in many aspects, Indiana has been well ahead of its time, priding itself on being one step ahead by transforming eyesores and quirky works of art into ingenious, one-of-a-kind tourist attractions across the state.

Huntington's Sunken Gardens is a true fairytale come to life. Located in Eastern Indiana, the "Lime City's" abandoned quarry was transformed into a living work of art. Over one hundred years ago, the city developed the nearly 2-acre site into a gorgeous public park, standing at the forefront of urban planning and design then and today. At the time of its completion in 1929, the park gained national attention and press, having been featured in Better Homes and Gardens. And here's a fun fact: only one other city park in the United States, in San Antonio of all places, has been made from an old quarry.

Huntington's Sunken Gardens are located on the west end of downtown, off of Park Drive and Dimond Street. The city retrofitted the gardens first in the mid-1960s and again in 2010. Today, the garden's artful rock bridges span koi ponds, creating a peaceful setting for creative ingenuity and true inspiration.