The Dynamic And Underrated Midwest City With One Of The Lowest Costs Of Living In America
Love big city energy but not the financial pressure that it comes with? The perfect balance does exist, and you'll find it in the underrated Midwest city of Fort Wayne, Indiana. According to a recent ranking by the U.S. News and World Report, Fort Wayne was named the most affordable place to live in the U.S. for 2024 and 2025. The mid-sized city is both peaceful and vibrant, with amenities and attractions for young professionals, families, retirees, and everyone in between. The best perk afforded to residents of Fort Wayne, Indiana, is its low cost of living. According to the report, the median rent is $1,078 per month, and the median house price is $169,485. Compared to the nationwide median house price of $281,900 and median rent of $2,000, Fort Wayne residents are saving money on housing costs. With a median household income of $71,507, locals can enjoy a comfortable urban lifestyle without breaking the bank.
Fort Wayne is one of several cities that stand out for their affordability. Dayton, Ohio, is another Midwest city with one of America's lowest cost of living, as is the bustling and underrated city of Wichita, Kansas. Along with its budget-friendly lifestyle, Fort Wayne has a longstanding reputation as an excellent place to live. It has received numerous awards and accolades over the years for its safety, quality of life, and career opportunities. Let's take a closer look at what makes Fort Wayne worth the hype.
Fort Wayne is an underrated hidden gem
If vibrant city living is what you're after, Fort Wayne deserves your attention. As a mid-sized city, Fort Wayne is overshadowed by the larger metropolises surrounding it. However, it truly has the best of both worlds — big-city attractions without the big-city prices. The bustling downtown core is surrounded by trees and green space, giving it a peaceful and laid-back atmosphere. The most popular destinations in town include the Fort Wayne Museum of Art, the award-winning Fort Wayne Zoo, Science Central, Lakeside Park and Rose Garden, and the renowned Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory. The city also has a thriving arts and culture scene. The Arts Campus along Main Street is lined with art galleries, concert venues, and performing arts theaters. Downtown Fort Wayne is home to a vast waterfront trail network with bridges and boardwalks connecting the surrounding rivers to the bustling urban center. During summer, these scenic waterways are a hub for kayaking and riverboat cruises.
As an added bonus, Fort Wayne is centrally located among many other major cities. It is roughly 160 miles east of Chicago, 125 miles north of Indianapolis, 160 miles southwest of Detroit, and just over 200 miles west of Cleveland. If you don't mind a moderate drive, the city is also a gateway to some of the most beautiful destinations in the state, like Indiana's artsy lakefront resort town of Beverly Shores. You don't have to travel far outside of the city to immerse yourself in the great outdoors, as Fort Wayne is surrounded by nature preserves, conservation areas, and scenic paddling routes.
Affordable, family-friendly living in Fort Wayne
In addition to having the lowest cost of living in the country, Fort Wayne has received numerous accolades that solidify its reputation as a great place to live. Fort Wayne was ranked the number one city in the U.S. to raise children due to the quality of the education system and high graduation rate. It's also been named the fifth safest city in the country and one of the top places for children, thanks to its many family-friendly activities and attractions.
Living in Fort Wayne comes with advantages that other cities may not offer. It is known for its incredible career opportunities and has received numerous awards for its thriving job market. This, combined with the lower costs of housing, insurance, and everyday expenses like groceries, allows residents to enjoy a high quality of life without breaking the bank. With all this being said, it's clear that Fort Wayne checks many important boxes as a great place to live and settle down.