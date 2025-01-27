The Dynamic And Underrated Midwest City With One Of The Lowest Costs Of Living In America

Love big city energy but not the financial pressure that it comes with? The perfect balance does exist, and you'll find it in the underrated Midwest city of Fort Wayne, Indiana. According to a recent ranking by the U.S. News and World Report, Fort Wayne was named the most affordable place to live in the U.S. for 2024 and 2025. The mid-sized city is both peaceful and vibrant, with amenities and attractions for young professionals, families, retirees, and everyone in between. The best perk afforded to residents of Fort Wayne, Indiana, is its low cost of living. According to the report, the median rent is $1,078 per month, and the median house price is $169,485. Compared to the nationwide median house price of $281,900 and median rent of $2,000, Fort Wayne residents are saving money on housing costs. With a median household income of $71,507, locals can enjoy a comfortable urban lifestyle without breaking the bank.

Fort Wayne is one of several cities that stand out for their affordability. Dayton, Ohio, is another Midwest city with one of America's lowest cost of living, as is the bustling and underrated city of Wichita, Kansas. Along with its budget-friendly lifestyle, Fort Wayne has a longstanding reputation as an excellent place to live. It has received numerous awards and accolades over the years for its safety, quality of life, and career opportunities. Let's take a closer look at what makes Fort Wayne worth the hype.