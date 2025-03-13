The Unexpected Protocol When A Passenger Dies During A Flight

Every airline follows similar standard operating procedures (SOPs) for safety, security, and in-flight medical issues. These include measures like arming the doors before pushback, carrying out security checks throughout the aircraft, utilizing a first-aid kit for any medical emergencies onboard, and even describing what to do if an airplane door falls off mid-flight. Each airline may have its own protocols for actually executing these practices in order to comply with their own local aviation authorities. For example, all airlines in the United States must comply with the Federal Aviation Administration's regulations.

If a person dies on an aircraft mid-flight, the SOPs may vary from airline to airline, but cabin crew are trained to deal with these rare events (which is why there are unusual rules and requirements for being a flight attendant). The International Air Transport Association (IATA) includes a step-by-step guide for handling deaths onboard, but contains different steps depending on the resources available on the flight.

For instance, if the airline carries a body bag, crew are trained to transport the deceased person to the galley or a more spacious area via an onboard wheelchair, and lay the corpse on the floor. Crew should zip the body bag up to the neck, as closing the body bag fully will indicate the person is officially pronounced dead. This would make documenting the death tricky as a place needs to be recorded, and an exact location cannot be accurately noted in the air. If a body bag is not available, the crew may be trained to use any resources that are available, like a plastic covering secured with duct tape.