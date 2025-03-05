10 Safest Airlines In The World, According To Research

It may not seem like flying is the safest mode of transportation, but it is. There's a lot of space up there compared to land travel, and there are a lot of crew members ensuring your safety. However, you'd be forgiven for thinking otherwise. The media does tend to highlight incidents, while older generations may pass on their worries. The latter is completely understandable when you consider that the odds of a fatal air crash in the 1960s were 1 in 350,000 boardings. However, the odds have dropped significantly in the years since, with stats currently showing 1 in 16.7 million fatal boardings.

However, the industry logged seven fatal accidents in 2024 out of 40.6 million flights, according to a safety report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This is a significant increase on 2023's single deadly incident and has (understandably) raised fears among air travelers. However, a USAFacts report via the Bureau of Transportation Statistics confirms that air transport remains extremely safe. It shows that air travel has injury and fatality rates sitting near zero per 100 million passenger miles since 2002. In comparison, bus and train figures stand at 0.1 and 0.2, respectively, while car and truck numbers are significantly higher at 0.57 deaths per one hundred million passenger miles.

AirlineRatings.com is the world's leading aviation safety and product rating website. It evaluates and ranks airlines worldwide based on various criteria, including safety records. Each year, it publishes its prestigious "World's Safest Airlines" list. Rankings are based on criteria such as fleet age, IOSA certification, ICAO country audit pass, serious incidents, fatalities, and pilot training levels, among other metrics. Every year is a new list, and here are its findings for the safest airlines in 2025.