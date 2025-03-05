10 Safest Airlines In The World, According To Research
It may not seem like flying is the safest mode of transportation, but it is. There's a lot of space up there compared to land travel, and there are a lot of crew members ensuring your safety. However, you'd be forgiven for thinking otherwise. The media does tend to highlight incidents, while older generations may pass on their worries. The latter is completely understandable when you consider that the odds of a fatal air crash in the 1960s were 1 in 350,000 boardings. However, the odds have dropped significantly in the years since, with stats currently showing 1 in 16.7 million fatal boardings.
However, the industry logged seven fatal accidents in 2024 out of 40.6 million flights, according to a safety report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This is a significant increase on 2023's single deadly incident and has (understandably) raised fears among air travelers. However, a USAFacts report via the Bureau of Transportation Statistics confirms that air transport remains extremely safe. It shows that air travel has injury and fatality rates sitting near zero per 100 million passenger miles since 2002. In comparison, bus and train figures stand at 0.1 and 0.2, respectively, while car and truck numbers are significantly higher at 0.57 deaths per one hundred million passenger miles.
AirlineRatings.com is the world's leading aviation safety and product rating website. It evaluates and ranks airlines worldwide based on various criteria, including safety records. Each year, it publishes its prestigious "World's Safest Airlines" list. Rankings are based on criteria such as fleet age, IOSA certification, ICAO country audit pass, serious incidents, fatalities, and pilot training levels, among other metrics. Every year is a new list, and here are its findings for the safest airlines in 2025.
Turkish Airlines
Turkish Airlines is the only European carrier to feature in the AirlineRatings.com top 10. It's also a big climber, having ranked 16th in 2024. The airline has gone from strength to strength in a bid to be recognized as one of the world's safest, and with its recent exemplary safety record and the inclusion of the airline's hub — Istanbul Airport — in the Skytrax top 10 airports in the world, the future looks good for Turkish Airlines passengers. In 2022, AirlineRatings.com promoted Turkish Airlines from a five-star safety rating to seven stars. Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said on the website at the time that "Turkish Airlines' safety record is superb, and at every touchpoint, passenger safety is paramount." And with no major incidents since that time, the airline maintains its impressive rating.
However, it hasn't always been this way. The airline has a history of significant aviation disasters, although its long history (since 1933, in fact) should be noted, as this means it has logged considerably more flights than many of the airlines on this list, so accidents are to be expected. That said, as recently as 2017, a Turkish Airlines Boeing 747-400F crashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan, killing 35 people on the ground and four crew members of the cargo flight. A couple of other major incidents occurred this century, including the death of 70 passengers when a Turkish Airlines plane tried to land in thick fog in early 2003. Additionally, a crash at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam, caused by a faulty altimeter, resulted in the deaths of nine passengers and crew, while a hijacking in 2006 resulted in zero fatalities.
Alaska Airlines
The deadliest U.S. aviation disaster since 2009 occurred on January 29, 2025, as 67 people lost their lives when an American Airlines regional jet collided with a military helicopter near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Just one month later, a Southwest Airlines flight had to abort its landing when an unauthorized private jet entered the runway at Chicago Midway Airport, while United Airlines has faced FAA scrutiny over multiple incidents. Despite Alaska Airlines having an incident of its own (when a door plug blew off mid-flight, forcing an emergency landing in Portland), the airline graces the AirlineRatings.com top 10.
Thankfully, all passengers on the Alaska Airlines flight were okay, and the door-plug incident has since been blamed on manufacturing defects. However, the airline has had some other recent incidents, including a cracked windshield, although Alaska Airlines claimed that their five-layer windscreen design ensured there was no loss of pressure. Another incident took place in 2023 when an off-duty pilot attempted to shut off the engines of an Alaska Airlines plane following sleep deprivation and a consumption of psychedelic mushrooms. Luckily, the pilots intervened and safely diverted the plane to Portland. That said, these are a limited number of incidents for an airline that operates more than 500,000 annual flights since its 2024 acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines.
Korean Air
Korean Air hasn't had a fatal crash since 1999. On that occasion, four crew members lost their lives after a crash landing shortly after takeoff from Stanstead Airport in London. Two years previously, 229 people on board Korean Air Flight 801 died when the pilot attempted to land in Guam during heavy rain. The pilot descended too early, and the airport's landing guidance system was out of service. A similar incident occurred in 1989 when a Korean Air pilot attempted to land in heavy fog in Libya. The plane crashed and killed 80 on board, and the pilot was found guilty of neglecting his duty.
The airline has also been the victim of terrorism. On one infamous occasion in 1987, a North Korean agent planted a bomb aboard a Baghdad to Seoul flight. All 115 people on board perished. The bomber went on to tell NBC that she carried out the attack in order to sabotage the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games. There were also two Cold War instances of a Korean Air passenger flight being shot down by Soviet forces. One was on a flight from Anchorage to Seoul and strayed 200 miles from its scheduled path, prompting the Soviets to shoot it out of the sky, killing all 269 people on board.
Thankfully, the airline has managed to recover, and AirlineRatings.com saw fit to award them eighth place in its annual event in 2025. There have been no major incidents this century, and you'll also have one of the best in-flight dining experiences in the world if you fly with them. However, in 2022, a Korean Air Airbus overshot the runway in the Philippines after two failed landing attempts in rainy weather. A familiar story, but (luckily) this time there were no fatalities.
EVA Air
China may have some world-wonder-like attractions, but when it comes to aviation safety, Taiwan's EVA Air completely outshines its rivals across the Taiwan Strait (mainland China doesn't have a single airline in the top 25). In fact, it's the airline's 12th consecutive year on the list, and it has maintained a flawless safety record since its inception in 1989. EVA says it prioritizes strict safety standards and exceptional service while maintaining a focus on continuous improvements. With its safety record and the accolades it receives in recognition, it's hard to disagree.
That's not to say the airline hasn't had a few near misses. On one of the saddest days in aviation history, the July 2014 Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 service from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur that was shot down by Russian forces (killing everyone on board) was very close to an EVA Air plane. There were at least two other aircraft in the vicinity that were also lucky to remain in the sky. More recently, EVA Air Flight 015 narrowly averted disaster at LAX when an air traffic controller sent the plane in the wrong direction, instructing the pilot to turn left instead of right. However, the EVA Air crew's vigilance and adherence to safety protocols meant the plane narrowly avoided a collision with the 5,710-foot Mount Wilson.
ANA (All Nippon Airways)
In 1966, ANA experienced a terrible year. All 133 people on board All Nippon Airways Flight 60 died in mysterious circumstances when the plane crashed into Tokyo Bay for reasons unknown. Eight months later, 50 passengers and crew died after Flight 533 plunged into the sea at Matsuyama Airport while attempting to land. Just five years later, things were looking very bleak for the airline after 162 passengers perished on Flight 58 after their airplane collided with a fighter jet. At the time, it was the highest number of fatalities of any air disaster. The pilot of the fighter jet was just a trainee with only 21 hours of flight time recorded. He managed to survive after parachuting out of the plane, but the authorities tracked him down and charged him with manslaughter.
Thankfully, those dark days are behind the airline, and barring a couple of hijackings that didn't lead to any passenger fatalities, it has had a clean record since. AirlineRatings.com awarded ANA with the accolade of sixth-best safety record in the world for 2025. If that's not enough to convince you, ANA also has a five-star airline award from SkyTrax that shows its commitment to safety is backed up with excellent service and outstanding facilities. Oh, and of course, Japan itself is one of the world's most iconic travel destinations.
Etihad Airways
Etihad Airways is one of two entries from the United Arab Emirates to make the AirlineRatings.com top 10. The airline has yet to have any serious issues, albeit it doesn't have the long history of some of its rivals on the list, having begun operations as recently as 2003. However, it has dropped one place to fifth following its fourth-place finish in 2024, but with such narrow margins separating the top entries, it goes without saying that Etihad Airways' standards have not dropped and continue to prove to be among the world's safest.
In January 2025, on a flight scheduled from Melbourne to Abu Dhabi, Etihad pilots were praised for their quick reactions and decision-making upon detecting high exhaust gas temperatures during takeoff. A failed exhaust system is a serious threat to passenger safety, and the pilot's swift execution of emergency procedures led to the abandonment of its high-speed takeoff. Two tires deflated, but no injuries were reported. The incident could have been a lot worse if the pilot had not reacted so quickly.
Beyond the airline's sky-high passenger safety standards, Etihad has also taken measures to enhance passenger well-being. More than 30,000 staff have received specialized training, and services have been implemented to support passengers with sensory needs. This makes Etihad Airways the world's first autism-certified airline and is now equipped to accommodate a wider range of passenger needs.
Virgin Australia
Dropping one place from third in 2024 to fourth in 2025 is Virgin Australia. However, the ranking of the top four places is so competitive that it prompted AirlineRatings.com CEO Sharon Petersen to say that "between Qantas, Emirates, Qatar, Cathay, and Virgin, there's less than a point separating it, it's minuscule." Reportedly, Virgin Australia's fourth-place ranking was only due to its smaller fleet and fewer flights.
However, the airline demonstrated its vigilance, quick response, and commitment to safety in February 2025 when one of its pilots reported a major airspace hazard. Aviation authorities were alerted by the concerned pilot when he reported a Chinese Navy live-fire drill in the Tasman Sea between Australia and New Zealand. The Chinese Navy had not issued a formal notice, and 49 commercial flights were diverted as a result. The Australian government went on to raise concerns over the lack of notification with Chinese leaders. So, even with an unannounced military drill in their path, one of the industry's strongest safety records will not be shaken.
However, professional piloting is not all the airline is renowned for. Its seven-star safety rating given by AirlineRatings.com is complemented by the same organization's World's Best Cabin Crew award. In fact, it's the seventh year in succession that the airline has received this award. So you can be sure the professionalism and world-class service extend to the cabin.
Cathay Pacific; Qatar Airways; Emirates (equal points total)
Three airlines forced a three-way tie for the title of third-safest airline in the world. Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific, Qatar Airways, and the UAE's Emirates could not be separated. Cathay Pacific was particularly pleased with its bronze medal, and with one of the youngest fleets in the world at 11.6 years old and an exemplary safety record, it has high aspirations to climb the table in the future.
The excellent safety records of the other two airlines are a welcome boost for anyone looking to travel through some of the world's most luxurious airports. Hamad International — the hub for Qatar Airways — was recently named the planet's best by Skytrax, and the Emirates hub at Dubai International is a new top 10 entry. This means passengers can shop till they drop, dine like royalty, and enjoy spa treatments and world-class lounges to their hearts' content, all safe in the knowledge that an incident on their flight is highly unlikely.
AirlineRatings.com CEO Sharon Petersen said, "The three-way tie for third place was because we simply could not separate these airlines. From fleet age to pilot skill, safety practices, fleet size, and number of incidents, their scores were identical." Not only did these three airlines receive recognition for their safety, but Skytrax also awarded Qatar Airways, Emirates, and Cathay Pacific first, third, and fifth places (respectively) in its World Airline Awards for 2024. So, not only do you fly safely with these airlines, but you also do so in comfort and style with world-class service.
Qantas
The Australian airline only finished second due to the average age of its fleet, and at 15.7 years old, Qantas actually has one of the oldest fleets in the aviation industry. A fleet renewal program did begin in 2023, but the airline is not able to replace its oldest planes until 2027 at the earliest, and engineers complain about them getting more difficult to maintain. However, Qantas has won the top gong as recently as 2023. And with its close-run 2025 runner-up finish, it's safe to say that this is one safe airline.
Just ask Raymond Babbitt. Okay, so the movie was made in 1988, but Dustin Hoffman's Oscar-winning character in "Rain Man" wouldn't get on any other plane other than a Qantas plane due to its exemplary safety record. Passenger safety has been a top priority of this world-class airline for some time, which is just as well, given it flies some of the longest flights in the world.
Still, Qantas has had some unfortunate fatalities on its flights. However, these all occurred in old propeller-driven planes prior to 1951, and a couple of them were shot down by Japanese aircraft during World War II. Since then, its record is as clean as a whistle. Well, that's not entirely true. In 2008, a Qantas flight from Singapore to Perth suddenly lost altitude due to software and hardware issues. There were 15 serious injuries but no fatalities. And, earlier in 2003, an attempted hijacking by a British man "on a mission from God to kill the devil" was thwarted by brave cabin crew and passengers. The assailant was eventually committed to psychiatric care.
Air New Zealand
New Zealand is the experience of a lifetime, and its beauty is complemented by its primary airline's safety standards. Air New Zealand has only ever had one serious crash that resulted in major fatalities, and that was way back in 1979. On that occasion, a sightseeing charter flight over Antarctica from New Zealand crashed into Mount Erebus, killing all 257 passengers on board. However, the airline has gone from strength to strength with regard to safety in the years since. In more recent times, the Kiwi carrier has won the AirlineRatings.com award no fewer than three times since 2022. The airline's last major incident occurred in 1987 when a flight engineer stopped a disaster by hitting a hijacker strapped with dynamite over the head with a bottle of duty-free whisky.
After winning the top gong again in 2025 and beating its perennial competitor, Qantas, AirlineRatings.com CEO Sharon Peterson said, "It was extremely close again between Air New Zealand and Qantas for first place with only 1.50 points separating the two airlines. Whilst both airlines uphold the highest safety standards and pilot training, Air New Zealand continues to have a younger fleet than Qantas, which separates the two." So there you have it: Keeping your fleet youthful (Air New Zealand has an average aircraft age of 10.4 years) is one great way to ensure you continue to win the top airline safety prize. Peterson also mentioned that the country has some challenging airports. Queenstown, for example, is a difficult one due to its high mountain ranges and strong downdrafts, while Wellington Airport is known for its strong winds. She also told Forbes that Air New Zealand pilots "undergo rigorous simulator training" to overcome challenges like these.