The Most Unusual Rules And Requirements For Being A Flight Attendant

Flight attendants play a crucial role in any flight. They work as a liaison between the pilot and the passengers, as well as provide a key interface with the ground crew. In terms of the safety of flyers, they are on the front line, since they make sure passengers are buckled in, know the way out of a plane if an emergency arises, and are familiar with equipment needed if something drastic happens on board. Even if they are sometimes unfairly known as a "trolley dolly," they clearly do so much more than just serve food and drinks. That said, of all the airline staff that you interact with during your flight experience, the cabin crew is the one that works face-to-face with the general public the most.

With that in mind, airlines look for prospective attendants who have a track record working directly with customers. That could be on a shop floor, as a sales agent, in a restaurant, or even some kind of social enterprise. What's important is that they have an understanding of how to deal with people on a personal basis. That way, the attendants won't feel intimidated when they are presented with a passenger who has had too much to drink and demands another top-up. Or when an anxious parent flying with their child for the first time is freaking out, or a flyer that's not feeling well just after take-off needs urgent assistance. Attendants might even offer tips on how to be the best passenger.