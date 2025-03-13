An Iconic Coastal Destination Earned America's Best Sunset Spot Award For 2025

One of the world's most iconic beaches, Waikiki in Honolulu, Hawaii, is famous for surfing and other watersports, views of the Diamond Head volcanic crater, and the many hotels and restaurants lining its shores. Now, it has another claim to fame as a top beach for those who love to chase sunsets. After collecting data such as weather conditions and social media popularity, travel insurance company AllClear announced Waikiki as the most beautiful spot in America to enjoy a sunset in 2025 due to an ideal combination of serene ocean views, palm trees, and clear weather. Swaying palms frame photos or provide silhouettes as the sky fades from bright blue to orange and light pink hues each evening. Whether you're sitting on the beach or enjoying a cocktail at a seaside bar, the sunsets here are nothing short of breathtaking.

On the south shore of Oahu and a neighborhood of the state's capital of Honolulu, Waikiki — which translates to "spouting waters" — has been a surfing hotspot for more than a century and attracts more than 4 million people annually. Before Hawaii became a state, native Hawaiian royalty surfed in Waikiki. One of the most famous surfers of all time – Olympic gold medalist Duke Kahanamoku — is known as the "father of modern surfing," and you can visit the statue of him on the beach. The first beachside hotel, the Mona Surfrider, opened in 1901. Now scores of hotels create a distinctive skyline, providing ocean views and easy access to the golden sands and myriad activities.