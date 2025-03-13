An Iconic Coastal Destination Earned America's Best Sunset Spot Award For 2025
One of the world's most iconic beaches, Waikiki in Honolulu, Hawaii, is famous for surfing and other watersports, views of the Diamond Head volcanic crater, and the many hotels and restaurants lining its shores. Now, it has another claim to fame as a top beach for those who love to chase sunsets. After collecting data such as weather conditions and social media popularity, travel insurance company AllClear announced Waikiki as the most beautiful spot in America to enjoy a sunset in 2025 due to an ideal combination of serene ocean views, palm trees, and clear weather. Swaying palms frame photos or provide silhouettes as the sky fades from bright blue to orange and light pink hues each evening. Whether you're sitting on the beach or enjoying a cocktail at a seaside bar, the sunsets here are nothing short of breathtaking.
On the south shore of Oahu and a neighborhood of the state's capital of Honolulu, Waikiki — which translates to "spouting waters" — has been a surfing hotspot for more than a century and attracts more than 4 million people annually. Before Hawaii became a state, native Hawaiian royalty surfed in Waikiki. One of the most famous surfers of all time – Olympic gold medalist Duke Kahanamoku — is known as the "father of modern surfing," and you can visit the statue of him on the beach. The first beachside hotel, the Mona Surfrider, opened in 1901. Now scores of hotels create a distinctive skyline, providing ocean views and easy access to the golden sands and myriad activities.
What to do in Waikiki during the day
There are numerous beaches in the neighborhood. Waikiki Beach itself is a long, sweeping expanse of sand with gentle, rolling waves that make it more than just a great place to watch the sunset. It's also a popular spot for beginners to learn how to surf, and its active atmosphere is ideal for people-watching. A short walk from the heart of Waikiki is laid-back Duke Kahanamoku Beach, which is fitting for keen surfers, with surf schools and rental shops. Overlooked by tourists, Fort Derussy Beach Park is a favorite for families as the water is calm, and there's a playground, grassy areas, and shady spots perfect for enjoying a sunset over the Pacific. Take a surfing lesson in the gentle surf that made Waikiki famous, or try canoeing, kite surfing, or stand-up paddleboarding. The family-friendly Kapiʻolani Regional Park is at the south end of Waikiki beach and is just steps from both Honolulu Zoo and Waikiki Aquarium where you can see incredible local bird species and marine species.
Another option when you want a break from the sand and sea is strolling along Kalākaua Avenue. Parallel to the beach, this area has high-end retailers like Chanel and Gucci in the Luxury Row shopping center, a mix of global and local stores like Burberry and Maui Divers Jewelry at the International Market Place, and locally produced items like ukeleles and Blue Ginger resort wear along the Waikiki Beach Walk.Shop until it's time to head back to the beach for sunset.
Waikiki at night
Waikiki does not lose any of its energy at night. Catch a magical sunset at a beachside bar like Duke's Waikiki, known for its tropical cocktails, live music, and relaxed, open-air patio where you can feel the pulse of the ocean. Alternatively, RumFire at the Sheraton is a stylish spot with innovative drinks and a stunning ocean view. A sunset cruise is another option for 360-degree views of the shimmering Pacific Ocean, Diamond Head, and the skyline as the hotels lining Waikiki turn on their lights.
Clubs and live music venues offer everything from DJ sets to traditional Hawaiian performances. Dance the night away 19 floors above the beach at Sky Waikiki, which is known for its rooftop lounge. DJs at The District mix up hip hop and popular hits, and the club also has private karaoke rooms. For a more chill evening, you can hear Hawaiian music nightly at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort's Kani Ka Pila Grille. No matter where you are, if it's Friday, pause at 7:45 p.m. to watch the fireworks over the beach, which lands around sunset depending on the time of year.
One of seven ideal ways to experience historic Waikiki is staying in one of the legendary hotels fronting the beach like the Moana Surfrider, with prices in the $300 range, or the Royal Hawaiian in the $500 range. The Moana Surfrider exudes Old World charm and is undergoing a decor refresh, and the Royal Hawaiian stands out for its color — it's accurately known as the "Pink Palace of the Pacific."