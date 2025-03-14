The Underrated Canadian Airline With Budget-Friendly Prices And Comfortable Seating

To put WestJet's budget-friendly fares into perspective, a flight from Calgary to Toronto on its bare-bones UltraBasic fare can cost just $172, as of this writing. Meanwhile, the next step up — the so-called budget Econo fare — jumps to $566. Of course, prices fluctuate depending on the day and time, but if you're willing to sacrifice a few comforts, you can save a solid chunk of cash.

But WestJet isn't just about affordability. In 2025, the airline finally loosened up its notoriously strict carry-on size rules, bringing it in line with North American carriers like Delta, so there's no more gate-side guessing games over whether your bag needs to be checked. In the same year, WestJet also gave its rewards program a much-needed glow-up. Moving forward, members rack up points not just on base fares but also on those inevitable extras, including seat selection, checked bags, and even upgrading to a higher-tier cabin. It even threw carrier surcharges and vacation packages in the mix, making free flights more attainable.

Even without these upgrades, however, WestJet has already earned a decent reputation among budget travelers. Sure, the airline gets its fair share of side-eye, but it's arguably one of the most underrated options out there. "I have flown with WestJet exclusively over tue [sic] last 20years ... Never had I had any major issues with them," u/Ok_Respond1083 on Reddit said, while a first-timer named u/adrianfnav, who was initially skeptical of the carrier, ended up having the surprise of their life: "The flight was pleasantly good; the airplane was clean, had good selection of movies, enough leg room, the food was tasty ... and all the crew were very nice and attentive." WestJet isn't perfect, but for a budget airline, it's surprisingly not so terrible.