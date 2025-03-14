The 'Mother Town Of Southern Utah' Brims With Charming Shops, Historic Roots, And Scenic Nature
Parowan is known as the "Mother Town of Southern Utah" because it was the area's first settlement, and it remains an important site with a rich heritage of Native American history and its pioneer past. Founded in 1851, this town boasts plenty of wide-open spaces and historic structures, while serving as the gateway to scenic destinations like Brian Head Resort, Yankee Meadow, and Cedar Breaks National Monument.
The easiest way to get to Parowan is to fly to Salt Lake City and take a leisurely 3.5-hour drive. The St. George Regional Airport (SGU) is about an hour and half away, while the Cedar City Regional Airport (CDC) is a little closer, only 22 miles from Parowan. While you're near Salt Lake City, you may want to explore this historic, walkable underrated destination.
When you head to its traditional Main Street, you'll discover local shops, restaurants, and historic sites. You'll sense a real feeling of Americana as this old-fashioned town holds fast to its roots. Your first stop should be the Parowan Cafe to get yourself one of their tasty cinnamon rolls. Some say they're the best in Utah, maybe even the West. Grab some fresh produce at Sweet Pea Farm and Orchard where you can explore the farm, and buy delicious fruits, vegetables and flowers. But the real treat is their small batch kitchen serving a country fresh breakfast May-September and dinners throughout the summer.
Parowan was inhabited by ancient tribes thousands of years ago
Almost 12,000 years ago, Native American tribes lived in Utah, evidence of their existence left on red rock carvings that can be explored today at the Parowan Gap Petroglyphs. These are the largest prehistoric rock carvings found anywhere in the state, with over 90 panels and 1,500 figures. Other relics include Hopi arrowheads, pottery, and housing, as well as dinosaur tracks dating back millions of years. But it's also the reason many believe that Parowan could be haunted. After all, according to historians, the town's means "evil waters."
Be sure to visit Parowan Heritage Park, which showcase monuments and plaques about Parowan's rich heritage. The Parowan Old Rock Church was built in 1919, serving as a meetinghouse, community recreation center, and schoolhouse. Considered the oldest church in Southern Utah, the establishment is now a museum with tours available from Memorial Day through Labor Day, run by the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Discover outdoor recreation at its best in and around Parowan
Whether you like reeling them in, canoeing, kayaking, or hiking, Parowan offers an abundance of natural resources. Hike the Brian Head Loop, a .2-mile loop that's an easy hike with spectacular views. Bensonwood Creek is ideal for experienced canyoneers who want to rappel down four waterfalls, while anyone a little less adventurous can just hike through waterfalls like Hidden Haven Falls. Yankee Meadow is a popular fishing spot and also offers a scenic drive lined with lush forests, colorful wildflowers, and red rocks.
If road trips are your thing, drive along National Scenic Byway, Highway 143 for a 55-mile jaunt between Panguitch and Parowan through exquisite mountainous landscape. This route was used by the Anasazi tribe and is nicknamed Utah's Patchwork Parkway. Those who want to explore "Utah's Five" National Parks should also include Bryce Canyon on their itinerary, as it is a truly unique U.S. National Park.
Consider visiting Torrey, another small town in Utah that serves as the gateway to Capitol Reef National Park, which is filled with so much charm and adventure.