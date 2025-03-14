The 'Mother Town Of Southern Utah' Brims With Charming Shops, Historic Roots, And Scenic Nature

Parowan is known as the "Mother Town of Southern Utah" because it was the area's first settlement, and it remains an important site with a rich heritage of Native American history and its pioneer past. Founded in 1851, this town boasts plenty of wide-open spaces and historic structures, while serving as the gateway to scenic destinations like Brian Head Resort, Yankee Meadow, and Cedar Breaks National Monument.

The easiest way to get to Parowan is to fly to Salt Lake City and take a leisurely 3.5-hour drive. The St. George Regional Airport (SGU) is about an hour and half away, while the Cedar City Regional Airport (CDC) is a little closer, only 22 miles from Parowan. While you're near Salt Lake City, you may want to explore this historic, walkable underrated destination.

When you head to its traditional Main Street, you'll discover local shops, restaurants, and historic sites. You'll sense a real feeling of Americana as this old-fashioned town holds fast to its roots. Your first stop should be the Parowan Cafe to get yourself one of their tasty cinnamon rolls. Some say they're the best in Utah, maybe even the West. Grab some fresh produce at Sweet Pea Farm and Orchard where you can explore the farm, and buy delicious fruits, vegetables and flowers. But the real treat is their small batch kitchen serving a country fresh breakfast May-September and dinners throughout the summer.