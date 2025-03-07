An Uncrowded Town Is Utah's Gateway To Capitol Reef National Park Full Of Charm And Adventure

The majestic beauty, quiet serenity, and amazing landscape of America's national parks beckon to millions of visitors each year who are ready to get out and start exploring. They come to climb, take in the fresh mountain air, and escape their everyday routine. However, at some of the more popular national parks, large crowds can be a real problem, especially in the summer months of July and August. So, if you want to avoid the crowds, consider picking one of the less-visited parks like Capitol Reef National Park, one of Utah's most impressive destinations, as an alternative. Here, you'll get the same exquisite vistas, open skies, and heart-pumping trails without the massive crowds.

For a visit to Capitol Reef (one of Utah's five national parks which can all be seen in one incredible road trip), the best choice for your base camp and gateway to the trailheads is the relaxed town of Torrey, which is located about 10 miles from the park visitors center. Thanks to its higher elevation at almost 7,000 feet, Torrey is a few degrees cooler and more temperate than many other towns in Utah. Add in a flourishing arts community, outstanding dining options, and a clear night sky and you have the perfect trip.

In fact, the town of Torrey as well as Capitol Reef National Park are both recognized by the International Dark Sky Association. Torrey was actually the Beehive State's first International Dark Sky Community, joining the more than 200 Dark Sky locations across the globe that protect against light pollution. This means great stargazing for travelers and, in summer and winter during a new moon, you may even spot the Milky Way in all its glory.