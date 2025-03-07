An Uncrowded Town Is Utah's Gateway To Capitol Reef National Park Full Of Charm And Adventure
The majestic beauty, quiet serenity, and amazing landscape of America's national parks beckon to millions of visitors each year who are ready to get out and start exploring. They come to climb, take in the fresh mountain air, and escape their everyday routine. However, at some of the more popular national parks, large crowds can be a real problem, especially in the summer months of July and August. So, if you want to avoid the crowds, consider picking one of the less-visited parks like Capitol Reef National Park, one of Utah's most impressive destinations, as an alternative. Here, you'll get the same exquisite vistas, open skies, and heart-pumping trails without the massive crowds.
For a visit to Capitol Reef (one of Utah's five national parks which can all be seen in one incredible road trip), the best choice for your base camp and gateway to the trailheads is the relaxed town of Torrey, which is located about 10 miles from the park visitors center. Thanks to its higher elevation at almost 7,000 feet, Torrey is a few degrees cooler and more temperate than many other towns in Utah. Add in a flourishing arts community, outstanding dining options, and a clear night sky and you have the perfect trip.
In fact, the town of Torrey as well as Capitol Reef National Park are both recognized by the International Dark Sky Association. Torrey was actually the Beehive State's first International Dark Sky Community, joining the more than 200 Dark Sky locations across the globe that protect against light pollution. This means great stargazing for travelers and, in summer and winter during a new moon, you may even spot the Milky Way in all its glory.
Exploring the charming town of Torrey, Utah
As a gateway destination, this charming Wild West town will capture your heart with its small-town appeal. On Main Street, you'll find plenty of places to eat from The Wild Rabbit Cafe to Capitol Burger Food Truck. There's also the Chuck Wagon General Store if you need to restock on snacks, souvenirs, or hiking gear. Plus, if you are interested in history, just down the street from the general store, you'll find the Torrey Pioneer Schoolhouse, which has been converted into a bed and breakfast but started out as a schoolhouse and dance hall that even allegedly hosted Butch Cassidy and his gang of outlaws.
Torrey is also an arts and culture-focused community and here you'll find festivals and art classes. You can sign up for a workshop with the Entrada Institute, a local nonprofit which is currently located in the historic building once known as the Robbers Roost. If you are in the market for art, you can stop by the Torrey Gallery which showcases work by local painters and Navajo weavers. A great community-wide event is the weekly Wayne County Farmer's Market, held on Saturdays from May to October. Here, you can buy fresh produce, baked goods, and artisanal crafts. If visiting in summer, look for the annual two-day Torrey Apple Days festival, which is celebrated in early July with a parade, fireworks, carnival, live music, and more.
Sleep overnight in Torrey in a covered wagon
For accommodations that will get you into a real pioneer spirit, stay in a Conestoga Covered Wagon at the Capitol Reef Resort. These authentic 19th-century designed (and updated) wagons can accommodate up to six guests. The nature of staying in a wagon allows visitors to connect with their surroundings while they sit outside and gaze up at the stars near a blazing fire pit. However, if a wagon is not really your thing, this 58-acre resort also offers teepees for a glamping experience as well as luxurious cabins, rooms, and suites.
If you'd like more traditional accommodations, check out the Broken Spur Inn and Steakhouse Restaurant. At night, the restaurant turns into a steakhouse, offering some of the best food in town. After a long day of hiking, you can relax in the indoor pool and spa tub and then enjoy complimentary breakfast the next morning. For lots of family fun, head over to the Chuckwagon Lodge which offers two-bedroom cabins, a pool, and plenty of open space to stare at the starlit sky.
So, how can you get to Torrey and Capitol Reef National Park? If you are flying, the best option is the Salt Lake City International Airport, which is over 200 miles and a three-hour drive away from the town. You can also choose to fly into the Canyonlands Field Airport which is closer to Torrey but smaller and with fewer flight options. Although Torrey is a year-round destination, the best times to visit are in the spring and fall. If you are interested in more national parks in Utah where you can get a great view of the sky, check out the relatively close Bryce Canyon, one of the five best national parks in America for stargazing.