Utah's Underrated Walkable City Boasts A Charming Main Street, An Eclectic Arts Scene, And Cozy Lodging

Historic charm and artsy revivals collide in Helper, as its Main Street is a colorful mix of historic buildings and tasteful renovations. Walking through downtown grants incredible mountain views to the north, but your eye will more likely be drawn to the brick buildings lining the streets. Folks interested in fine art will want to dive into the many art galleries in town, including the incredible landscapes at the Steven Lee Adams Fine Arts Gallery, the local creations at Canvas Alchemy, and the vintage stylings of Kate Kilpatrick at the Kilpatrick Art Garage.

Once you've had your fill of fine art, the Western Mining and Railroad Museum should be next on your list. The tiny museum covers all aspects of Helper's history, including the development of the area's railroads and how coal helped turn the small town into an economic powerhouse during its heyday. Downtown is also home to the Vintage Motor Company, displaying all sorts of memorabilia and artifacts related to the motorcycle industry.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the Historic Conoco Station, which has been thoughtfully restored to its former glory. It's a wonderful display of how history and art have collided in Helper, giving visitors a one-of-a-kind way to interact with the past. If the gas station has you craving a road trip, consider packing your bags and heading two hours south to an underrated viewpoint that looks like a different planet.