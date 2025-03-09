Utah's Underrated Walkable City Boasts A Charming Main Street, An Eclectic Arts Scene, And Cozy Lodging
Salt Lake City is an excellent central hub for all sorts of Utah adventures. Not only is it close to ski resorts, but it's right next to the little-known Antelope Island, full of wildlife and beaches. It's also two hours from the artsy town of Helper — a former coal town turned artistic haven that's now bursting with historic charm and local galleries. Helper makes for a wonderful weekend getaway from the big city, offering not just small-town vibes but also unique lodging options and quirky museums.
Settled in the early 1880s, Helper was a bustling destination thanks to the Denver and Rio Grande Western railroad and extensive coal mining operations. However, as coal mining became less lucrative in Carbon County, the town slowly diminished. Things have changed in recent years, as Helper has become a hotspot for artists and adventurers seeking to unwind in an authentic, Old West town. Its Main Street is once again bustling with seasonal festivals and local shops, making it a unique reprieve from the comparative chaos of Salt Lake City.
Art galleries and eclectic charm in Helper, Utah
Historic charm and artsy revivals collide in Helper, as its Main Street is a colorful mix of historic buildings and tasteful renovations. Walking through downtown grants incredible mountain views to the north, but your eye will more likely be drawn to the brick buildings lining the streets. Folks interested in fine art will want to dive into the many art galleries in town, including the incredible landscapes at the Steven Lee Adams Fine Arts Gallery, the local creations at Canvas Alchemy, and the vintage stylings of Kate Kilpatrick at the Kilpatrick Art Garage.
Once you've had your fill of fine art, the Western Mining and Railroad Museum should be next on your list. The tiny museum covers all aspects of Helper's history, including the development of the area's railroads and how coal helped turn the small town into an economic powerhouse during its heyday. Downtown is also home to the Vintage Motor Company, displaying all sorts of memorabilia and artifacts related to the motorcycle industry.
Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the Historic Conoco Station, which has been thoughtfully restored to its former glory. It's a wonderful display of how history and art have collided in Helper, giving visitors a one-of-a-kind way to interact with the past. If the gas station has you craving a road trip, consider packing your bags and heading two hours south to an underrated viewpoint that looks like a different planet.
Plan a weekend getaway from Salt Lake City
While Helper is a bit small to fill an entire week, it's a fantastic place to spend a long weekend. After flying into Salt Lake City, you can take an easy two-hour drive south to Helper. The town is best experienced during one of its many festivals, including the iconic Helper Arts Festival that's typically held in August. There's also a Christmas Town Craft Fair in the winter and events held on the first Friday of every month from April through October. Visit during these times to see the cozy streets of Helper bustling with activity.
The Newhouse Hotel is one of the most intriguing lodging options in town. Housed inside a historic, renovated building on Main Street, it offers all the usual creature comforts while putting you right in the heart of downtown. Some of the best places to spend the night are private rentals, so consider forgoing the usual hotels and motels and picking something with a local flair.
Much like the scenic artsy town of Springdale, Utah, with innovative eateries, Helper features a good variety of restaurants despite its small size. Balance Rock Eatery and Pub has the highest Tripadvisor score in town, thanks to its menu of hearty American food and a low-key, Old West aesthetic. Grogg's Pinnacle Brewing Company is one of the few breweries near town, and since it offers both craft beer and a full food menu, it's the perfect spot to unwind.