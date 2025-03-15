San Francisco's Iconic Waterfront Marketplace Brims With Artisanal Shops And Mouth-Watering Eateries
A trip to one of the West Coast's most iconic metros, San Francisco, might look a little something like this: Zip over the Golden Gate Bridge on a scenic bike ride. Take a sandy stroll along Baker Beach, a top LGBTQ+ beach in North America. Snap some pics of the iconic Painted Ladies that line Alamo Square. Meander around 1,000+ acres of green space at Golden Gate Park, stopping only to enjoy some traditional brews at the hidden Japanese Tea Garden. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. The City by the Bay's thriving arts landscape, world-renowned food scene, picturesquely crooked roads, and thrilling sports teams (think: Warriors and Giants) could keep a visitor busy for weeks.
Another San Francisco must-do activity? Riding down one of the city's steep hills on an adorably nostalgic streetcar or cable car. And if you take the historic F Line down to Market Street, you just might end up at another one of the city's can't-miss landmarks: The Ferry Building. The Beaux Arts-style edifice was constructed in 1898 and previously served as one of the city's main hubs of transportation. Today, The Ferry Building is a bustling center known for its unique shops and delectable eateries.
Savor your way through The Ferry Building
While The Ferry Building might be just around the bend from the country's biggest tourist trap, Fisherman's Wharf, this locale is packed with a bit more charm and way more culinary delights. Once inside, you'll find that The Ferry Building hosts a complementary mix of sit-down and grab-and-go eateries. One of the building's flagship restaurants, the venerable Vietnamese restaurant The Slanted Door, shuttered in May 2024 after 15 years. But two locally revered Bay Area institutions still anchor the building: Hog Island Oyster Company and Gott's Roadside.
The former is known for shelling out the freshest Tomales Bay oysters, while the latter is beloved for its classic burgers and milkshakes. A bonus? Both of these restaurants have outdoor patios, ideal for days when Karl the Fog rolls over the city. If The Ferry Building is just a quick pitstop on a day of sightseeing, there are still plenty of one-of-a-kind, notable spots built for grabbing a quick bite. For portable, flaky pockets filled with savory fillings like dry-aged beef or chorizo, El Porteño Empanadas is the spot.
Try a jam-packed burrito with Filipino flair at Señor Sisig. Craving something a bit sweeter? Grab a Portuguese-style malasada (yeast-leavened doughnuts powdered with sugar) from Ocean Malasada or a cone topped with one of Humphry Slocombe's innovative ice cream flavors. Lastly, if you happen to visit on a Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday, swing around to the Ferry Plaza Farmer's Market. Saturday showcases the largest market — with up to 30,000 visitors — and is chock full of over 50 artisans and food vendors.
Make room in your suitcase for artisanal treats
After you've fueled up, you'll want to meander through The Ferry Building's distinctive shops. While there are a handful of alluring specialty stores to peruse, ranging from handmade ceramics and candles to skin care and high-end cutlery, it's the artisanal food shops that really deserve your undivided attention. Epicurean Trader has several outposts throughout San Francisco (and rightfully so), featuring local purveyors and boasting everything from gourmet chocolates to delectable charcuterie.
Fancy yourself a fungi? Well, Far West Fungi sells heaps of fresh and dried specialty mushrooms that are organically grown and locally harvested. When it comes to dips and drizzles, The Ferry Building comes prepared. Obour Foods offers up several flavors of organic tahini and hummus, while the Carmel Honey Company sells raw, unfiltered honey straight from the hive. And depending on how long your trip home is, it might just be worth stuffing a legendary loaf from Acme Bread Company in your backpack. (Hint: It's worth it.)