San Francisco's Iconic Waterfront Marketplace Brims With Artisanal Shops And Mouth-Watering Eateries

While The Ferry Building might be just around the bend from the country's biggest tourist trap, Fisherman's Wharf, this locale is packed with a bit more charm and way more culinary delights. Once inside, you'll find that The Ferry Building hosts a complementary mix of sit-down and grab-and-go eateries. One of the building's flagship restaurants, the venerable Vietnamese restaurant The Slanted Door, shuttered in May 2024 after 15 years. But two locally revered Bay Area institutions still anchor the building: Hog Island Oyster Company and Gott's Roadside.

The former is known for shelling out the freshest Tomales Bay oysters, while the latter is beloved for its classic burgers and milkshakes. A bonus? Both of these restaurants have outdoor patios, ideal for days when Karl the Fog rolls over the city. If The Ferry Building is just a quick pitstop on a day of sightseeing, there are still plenty of one-of-a-kind, notable spots built for grabbing a quick bite. For portable, flaky pockets filled with savory fillings like dry-aged beef or chorizo, El Porteño Empanadas is the spot.

Try a jam-packed burrito with Filipino flair at Señor Sisig. Craving something a bit sweeter? Grab a Portuguese-style malasada (yeast-leavened doughnuts powdered with sugar) from Ocean Malasada or a cone topped with one of Humphry Slocombe's innovative ice cream flavors. Lastly, if you happen to visit on a Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday, swing around to the Ferry Plaza Farmer's Market. Saturday showcases the largest market — with up to 30,000 visitors — and is chock full of over 50 artisans and food vendors.