A Beautiful San Francisco Beach Is One Of The Best LGBTQ+ Vacation Destinations In America
In San Francisco, the LGBTQ+ community has a pocket of paradise along the Pacific coastline with an incredible view of the world-famous Golden Gate Bridge. At Baker Beach, all are welcome and everything is celebrated no matter the outfit (yes, that means clothing is optional). The luxury travel company, Mr Hudson, voted the sandy strip one of the "10 Best Gay Beaches in North America," beating Out Traveler's "Hottest U.S. Gay Beach," Fort Lauderdale's Sebastian Street Beach.
From the Painted Ladies to Fisherman's Wharf, San Francisco's tourism is endless, but Baker Beach is a local hidden gem. Hang out under the rugged hills of the Presidio and watch the peaceful blue waves crash on the rocks. While many people are used to seeing sea lions on the Pacific Coast, watch for the porpoises who swim around here. Guests who visit this scenic shoreline can grill or have picnics. Depending on the weather, they can also enjoy the view or a dip in the water. A local's secret is to last until sunset, as the golden sun illuminates the Golden Arches — some people come here just for that reason!
What to do at Baker Beach
Aside from barbecues and picnics, locals maintain exciting beach events for the community to gather and socialize. You can sign up for Silent Disco Yoga — a towel and headphones are provided. While it's quite different from LGBTQ+ Tea Dances in the Florida Keys, many people love the movement, the environment, and its affordability.
Since Baker Beach is located on the Presidio, you can hike along the beach and visit historic sites from WWII. The Presidio has outdoor art installations, Fort Point (from the Gold Rush era), Crissy Field (once a U.S. Army airfield), and park ranger talks. It's the perfect way to break up your beach day and explore more of San Francisco.
If you're the typical beach bum and want to relax, you can tan in the sun and listen to the waves against the California serpentine. It's the best place to unwind with gorgeous Pacific views and feel free as a bird, whether you have on a bikini, board shorts ... or nothing. Surrounding Baker Beach, outside of the Presidio, are a few LGBTQ-friendly hotspots that are great places to see on your beach weekend, such as Guerneville, one of the most queer-friendly small towns in America, or the Castro District. While Guerneville is a two-hour trek north of San Fran, Castro is much closer.
Where to stay near Baker Beach
If you're looking for places to stay near Baker Beach and want an LGBTQ-friendly experience, stay in the Castro District. This neighborhood is home to the most gay bars and businesses in town. The area also won GayCities' 2022 "Best of" award. It is a 20-minute drive from Baker Beach, so it's close to the downtown area and the coastline. Depending on the day of booking, as well as the room choice, The Hotel Castro and Parker Guest House can average $200-$250 a night. If you want a more budget-friendly spot, 1906 Mission has bookings for under $100.
Many queer individuals have a lovely beach day at Baker and then migrate to the Castro District for a night out on the town. They walk the rainbow crosswalks along Victorian building-lined streets. You can visit places like Twin Peaks Tavern, which is a staple of the community's queer history. In the early '70s, the bar exposed the interior with its floor-to-ceiling windows, making a statement to the public that the LGBTQ+ community was there to stay. Due to the owner's bravery, the tavern became a San Francisco landmark in 2013. Other places, like Hi Tops San Francisco, 440 Castro, and Last Call Bar, are great places to crack open a cold one after a long day at Baker Beach.