Book A Spring Break Flight To This Breathtaking Destination For A Surprisingly Affordable Rate
Why wait for summer to take that much-needed vacation? Spring break is the perfect opportunity for a rejuvenating getaway. Spring break typically falls in March or April and lasts one to two weeks. Since many people have this same period off work or school, they assume traveling will come at a hefty price. Luckily, we've found surprisingly affordable airfare to one breathtaking destination: Puerto Rico.
Due to high demand and limited supply, airfare seems to be getting more and more expensive. The fare-tracking platform Hopper reports that airfare is expected to continue increasing, and a good deal for domestic flights in March 2025 sits at $314, an estimated 9% higher than the previous year. However, travelers can find flights under $250 round-trip to Puerto Rico from major U.S. cities and even under $150 from New York. Of course, prices depend on several factors including your your travel dates, when you book, and where you book from. The more flexibility you have, the more likely you are to snag a good price.
Why choose Puerto Rico for spring break? It's the ideal destination for anyone looking for sandy beaches, gorgeous weather, and a welcoming culture. Plus, this Caribbean gem won't break the bank. You can enjoy a budget-friendly vacation from the second you board the flight to the moment you return home. And with idyllic weather and plenty of spring break activities, it's impossible to get bored.
Budget-friendly ways to explore Puerto Rico
When traveling on a budget, flights aren't the only thing to consider. Saving money also involves making smart accommodation choices. Instead of staying at the more expensive resorts, look into bed-and-breakfasts or "paradores," family-owned inns with a more local feel. Not only will you be supporting small businesses, but you'll also get a taste of Puerto Rican hospitality. Paradores are roughly $120-150 a night, while resorts can run $500 or more. In San Juan, you won't find paradores, but Airbnbs and hostels tend to be more economical than hotels. Not sure where to start? Check out our guide to Puerto Rican accommodations for any budget.
Although Puerto Rico's public transit is the cheapest option, travelers claim it's not easy to use and that it offers limited routes outside cities. They recommend using Uber within San Juan, which rarely costs more than $10. For traveling between towns, rental cars are suggested. The earlier you book, the more likely you'll find a good deal. In March, last-minute prices start at $32 per day from the San Juan International Airport.
In Puerto Rico, affordable and delicious food isn't hard to find. The island is known for its fresh seafood and satisfying dishes like mofongo, seasoned, mashed, and fried plantains paired with meat or seafood. Skip tourist traps (including anything near cruise ship ports) and head to local eateries called fondas or cafeterias, where a hearty meal will only set you back $5-15. It can't get much cheaper than street food, and Puerto Rican street snacks include everything from chicharrones (pork rinds) and bbq meat to rice dishes and ceviche. Food trucks are all around the island, particularly along the coast, and Miramar Food Truck Park is a solid choice in San Juan.
How to enjoy Puerto Rico during spring break
Spring is the perfect time to experience Puerto Rico's natural wonders and vibrant culture. In March and April, temperatures range from 70 to 85° Fahrenheit. Bright sunny days make it perfect for outdoor activities. Plus, with low rainfall and humidity, you'll be comfortable no matter what activities you choose.
If you're starting in the capital, explore Old San Juan's colorful colonial streets and historic forts by foot. The city also boasts three incredible beaches: Condado Beach, El Escambrón, and Ocean Park Beach. Here, you can do everything from stand-up paddle boarding to sunbathing. La Placita de Santurce is a must-visit market that sells food and goods by day but really comes to life on weekend nights, with bars, restaurants, and salsa music.
There are several destinations outside the city you shouldn't miss. El Yunque National Forest is the only tropical rainforest in the States and is considered one of the best places to visit on the island. Here, you can hike through dense foliage, slide down natural waterfalls, or relax on Luquillo Beach. If you're feeling even more adventurous, head to Puerto Rico's hidden islands, Vieques and Culebra. These two islands are part of Puerto Rico's archipelago and feature stunning coastal scenery and the world's brightest bioluminescent bay.