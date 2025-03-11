Book A Spring Break Flight To This Breathtaking Destination For A Surprisingly Affordable Rate

Why wait for summer to take that much-needed vacation? Spring break is the perfect opportunity for a rejuvenating getaway. Spring break typically falls in March or April and lasts one to two weeks. Since many people have this same period off work or school, they assume traveling will come at a hefty price. Luckily, we've found surprisingly affordable airfare to one breathtaking destination: Puerto Rico.

Due to high demand and limited supply, airfare seems to be getting more and more expensive. The fare-tracking platform Hopper reports that airfare is expected to continue increasing, and a good deal for domestic flights in March 2025 sits at $314, an estimated 9% higher than the previous year. However, travelers can find flights under $250 round-trip to Puerto Rico from major U.S. cities and even under $150 from New York. Of course, prices depend on several factors including your your travel dates, when you book, and where you book from. The more flexibility you have, the more likely you are to snag a good price.

Why choose Puerto Rico for spring break? It's the ideal destination for anyone looking for sandy beaches, gorgeous weather, and a welcoming culture. Plus, this Caribbean gem won't break the bank. You can enjoy a budget-friendly vacation from the second you board the flight to the moment you return home. And with idyllic weather and plenty of spring break activities, it's impossible to get bored.