A Glamorous Dubai Hotel Offers Insta-Worthy Ocean-Front Views, Lavish Suites, And Decadent Restaurants
Along a stretch of stunning coastline flanking the Arabian Gulf, you'll find Five Luxe JBR, a Dubai gem and the latest addition to Five's portfolio of properties. It's located along The Walk at JBR, a 1-mile, pedestrian-only promenade at the end of Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR), which is a vibrant waterfront community and self-contained residential area. Opening its doors in March 2024, this swanky resort attracts the young and pretty social set with its Insta-worthy views, Ibiza vibes, and prime location by the ocean. Five Luxe JBR is for travelers looking for a weekend getaway where the party doesn't stop. The hotel features over 200 rooms and suites, a lounge, and a beach club. There are four on-site restaurants, each with its own unique aesthetic and culinary options. Plus, you can tend to any beauty and wellness needs at the spa, salon, and gym, which offers personal training sessions and Zen yoga classes. Five Luxe JBR has ensured that while you can leave the resort, you won't need to.
Five, which derives its name from the elements of earth, water, fire, air, and consciousness, is a Dubai-based hospitality and real estate development brand whose philosophy also contains five elements: revive, fun, energy, freedom, and caring. It strives to bring these to each of its properties. At the time of writing, Five has several luxury holdings, including a hotel in Zurich, Switzerland, and three UAE-based properties. Along with this recent addition in JBR, there's one in Jumeirah Village and one on Palm Jumeirah, the artificial archipelago hosting a number of upscale resorts, including this opulent Dubai hotel offering a wildly luxurious underwater suite. Plan a stay at Five Luxe JBR to experience its lavish rooms, high-quality cuisine at decadent restaurants, and a glamorous, fun-filled vacation like no other.
Staying at Five Luxe JBR in Dubai
The hotel boasts 222 rooms and suites in over 20 different categories, along with 276 longer-term residences. Every room will have distinct features and amenities, although each one will be equipped with a kitchenette, workspace, smart TV, coffee and tea station, a bathtub, and excellent views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf, and Dubai's stunning cityscape. Breakfast is included with some stays if this package is selected.
The Superior Studio with Sea View, at a relatively spacious 570 square feet, is one of the more affordable options, providing you with the aforementioned amenities and a balcony from which to enjoy the breathtaking vistas below. Meanwhile, the rooms only increase in size and luxuriousness from there. The Pool Terrace Suite will give you a large outdoor space, replete with sun loungers and your very own private plunge pool — the perfect spot for sunset drinks or a day of relaxation. Book a Signature Suite for a one-of-a-kind experience in an entertainment paradise. The Encore Suite is for you if you want to keep the party going long after you've left the club. This three-person residence is decked out with a dance floor, excellent speakers, and your own DJ booth.
Prices will vary significantly depending on the room category, season, day of the week, how far in advance you book, promotions offered, and other factors. At the time of writing, daily rates can start as low as around $159 per night (not including taxes) for the Superior Studio with Sea View (if booked during the low season — the hotter summer months) and more than triple or quadruple that during the high season. You can also sign up for the resort's newsletter to get exclusive offers, including 10% off the room rate.
Dining and entertainment at Five Luxe JBR
Start your day right with the breakfast buffet at Cielo, a Mediterranean brasserie serving up a combination of Middle Eastern and Western plates. Tête À Tête offers French fusion cuisine in a chic jewelry box-inspired setting, while Goose Island Tap House is a casual spot with typical pub fare, where you can catch major games and sporting events live. For a memorable dining experience, come to Ronin, the gourmet Japanese restaurant situated on the ninth floor, whose décor was inspired by irezumi, the ancient art of ink tattooing. Reserve a private pagoda for a more intimate experience, sit at the teppanyaki live-cooking counter to watch the chefs work their culinary magic, or take a table outside to admire Dubai's impressive skyline while you eat.
Of course, the jewel in Five Luxe JBR's crown is Playa Pacha, the beach club and European entertainment brand that has made its Dubai debut. Synonymous with Ibiza, Playa Pacha brings electronic music greats to the sun-soaked Spanish paradise, and it now does the same here. Previous DJs who have rocked the Playa Pacha Icons parties with their unforgettable sets include Marco Carola, Fabrice, and Keinemusik. When there isn't a specific event, you can still enjoy melodic beats from a live DJ while lazing in the pool or working on your tan on a sunbed.
One recent visitor described her time here in a Google review: "If you're looking for a stylish and vibrant beach club experience, Playa Pacha is the place to be. Located in a prime beachfront spot, the club offers a stunning view of the sea, making it perfect for both day and night outings. The ambiance is lively yet laid-back, with a great mix of music, delicious cocktails, and upscale service."
Planning your trip to Five Luxe JBR and Dubai
Five Luxe JBR is a five-star property that is wheelchair-accessible and centrally located. It's right by Dubai Marina, a vibrant waterfront neighborhood filled with shopping, outdoor activities, and lively events. If you're looking for more shopping, the Mall of the Emirates, a premier destination offering luxury stores and endless entertainment, is just 20 minutes away. Here, you can visit the arcade, watch the latest films at the cinema, and even ski indoors and dine with penguins at this festive winter playground.
If you're traveling to the United Arab Emirates from the U.S., you can either fly into Dubai International Airport (30 minutes away) or Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, the capital (an hour away). There are several airlines offering direct flights to both airports, including New York City, Miami, Dallas, Seattle, and San Francisco to the former, and Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New York City to the latter. The journey on Emirates from Los Angeles to Dubai is one of the longest flights in the world, at 16 hours and 20 minutes, so consider upgrading to premium economy or business class to enjoy a more comfortable experience. Five Luxe JBR does offer a shuttle service (for an additional fee) from the airport to the hotel that must be booked in advance.
You can reserve your stay through a number of booking platforms as well as directly on the resort's website, where special promotions may be offered. Keep in mind that, although prices are much lower in the summer months, the temperatures can be uncomfortable for those not accustomed to the heat. While the thermostat may put the temperature at just over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, it can feel like it's over 140 with the high humidity levels.