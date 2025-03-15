A Glamorous Dubai Hotel Offers Insta-Worthy Ocean-Front Views, Lavish Suites, And Decadent Restaurants

The hotel boasts 222 rooms and suites in over 20 different categories, along with 276 longer-term residences. Every room will have distinct features and amenities, although each one will be equipped with a kitchenette, workspace, smart TV, coffee and tea station, a bathtub, and excellent views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf, and Dubai's stunning cityscape. Breakfast is included with some stays if this package is selected.

The Superior Studio with Sea View, at a relatively spacious 570 square feet, is one of the more affordable options, providing you with the aforementioned amenities and a balcony from which to enjoy the breathtaking vistas below. Meanwhile, the rooms only increase in size and luxuriousness from there. The Pool Terrace Suite will give you a large outdoor space, replete with sun loungers and your very own private plunge pool — the perfect spot for sunset drinks or a day of relaxation. Book a Signature Suite for a one-of-a-kind experience in an entertainment paradise. The Encore Suite is for you if you want to keep the party going long after you've left the club. This three-person residence is decked out with a dance floor, excellent speakers, and your own DJ booth.

Prices will vary significantly depending on the room category, season, day of the week, how far in advance you book, promotions offered, and other factors. At the time of writing, daily rates can start as low as around $159 per night (not including taxes) for the Superior Studio with Sea View (if booked during the low season — the hotter summer months) and more than triple or quadruple that during the high season. You can also sign up for the resort's newsletter to get exclusive offers, including 10% off the room rate.