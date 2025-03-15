What Is An Airport 'Hub Attack' And Can You Use One To Score A Cheap Airfare Deal?

An airport hub attack isn't as dangerous as it sounds — it's actually a good thing. Well, at least for consumers. Hub attacks happen when airlines target other companies' hubs by offering cheap flights in and out of that airport. While it sounds like a strange sales tactic, it has a profound effect on airfare.

Each airline has hubs, or central airports used to concentrate passenger traffic. Let's say you want to travel between two smaller cities like Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Charleston, West Virginia. Not many passengers fly this route, so you'd be hard-pressed to find a direct flight. Instead, this flight will likely have a layover in a hub like Chicago. Since Chicago is a large airport with many connecting flights, everyone arriving from Green Bay can transfer easily. Each airline has these designated hubs, and this hub-and-spoke system allows airports to serve more passengers more efficiently. United Airlines's primary hub is Chicago O'Hare, while Delta's primary hub is Atlanta. But if Delta wanted to swoop in and steal business from United, they'd perform a hub attack by offering cheap flights in and out of Chicago O'Hare.

When an airline performs a hub attack, the affected carrier may lower prices even further to retain business, ultimately leading to a fare war. While it isn't ideal for the attacked airline, it benefits consumers. Hub attacks and fare wars mean cheaper flights, so if you're looking to score a great deal, use these airport hub attacks to your advantage.