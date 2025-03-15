A Spectacular Adirondack Hike With A Historic Fire Tower Boasts The Best Views Of Tupper Lake

The Adirondacks are one of New York's best mountain ranges, as it's beloved for its striking natural landscape, wild untamed forests, and towering peaks. If you're looking for a heart-pounding High Peak climb, you'll definitely find it here, but not every breathtaking mountaintop view requires a long technical hike. To admire the land from above without scrambling over dangerous rocks or spending hours on the trail, Mount Arab may be the perfect trek for you. You'll even catch amazing views of the sprawling Tupper Lake atop an incredible fire tower.

Plug the coordinates 44.213710, -74.595837 into your GPS, and try to snag one of the parking spots in the tiny lot. Head across the street to the trailhead sign and follow the arrows. The hike up Mount Arab is only about 2 miles in total, and it's a fairly easy route, perfect for bringing the whole family for an adventure in the mountains. It can be a lot harder in the winter, when everything is covered in snow and ice, but it might just be worth it to see the landscape transform into a wonderland. Over five hours from New York City and 45 minutes from Saranac Lake (home of one of America's oldest winter carnivals), Mount Arab is truly in the wilderness — but that's what makes it such a perfect spot. At the top of this 2,500-foot-tall summit is an old fire tower. From there, you can see the woods covering the rolling mountains for miles around.