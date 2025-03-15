This Is The Best Time To Board Your Cruise For Avoiding The Chaotic Lines And Crowds

Before you can sip that first cocktail or soak in the endless views of the ocean on your next cruise, there's one important step: boarding the vessel. The question is, when is the best time to board your cruise? Testimonies from a variety of sources make it clear that the best time to board is in the early afternoon, between 1 and 2 p.m. This sweet spot is also known as midday boarding.

An early afternoon boarding time usually means shorter lines at security and check-in, which allows you to get on board swiftly. "If you want to avoid crowds AND be able to have access to your cabin as soon as you get on the ship chose a late check-in time, after 1 PM," advises a passenger on the Cruise Critic forum. Many others shared similar views, with one writing that people should elect to board at "1:00 or later for less crowds. You can also usually go straight to your cabin and drop off any carry-one."

As staterooms are usually ready by the early afternoon, guests who board at that time will be able to drop off their luggage immediately without having to wait around or cause more chaos. During this time, dining areas are open but are usually less crowded, as many first-comers have already eaten while waiting. This time is ideal for those looking to ensure embarkation day is as smooth as possible, even if you've arrived a day early to your cruise port to prevent any hiccups. Keep in mind that each ship has its own boarding process, so be sure to check with your cruise line in advance, as many cruise lines now make it a requirement to check in online and even choose your preferred boarding time.