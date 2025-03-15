A South Carolina City With Small-Town Vibes Boasts Southern Charm, Boutiques, And A Dazzling Lake
Much of the tourism in South Carolina revolves around the Atlantic Ocean and a gorgeous coastal city with European flair, but there are plenty of other reasons to visit the Palmetto State. Greenwood is one such destination — often overlooked because of its size and inland location, the town provides quick access to the dazzling waters of Lake Greenwood and heaps of charming boutiques, restaurants, and local museums. Home to a population of 22,500, its cozy streets and nearby waterways make it a wonderful alternative to spending time on the coast.
Greenwood is an hour away from the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. If you're traveling in autumn, consider taking a quick detour to a nearby city with incredible fall festivities and foliage. Loding options are plentiful in Greenwood, though Inn on the Square is one of the most popular spots that's close to some of its best attractions. If you prefer to be closer to the water, consider booking a campsite at Lake Greenwood State Park. Reservations should be made in advance of your visit, with sites available for both tents and RVs. But regardless of where you lay your head at night, Greenwood is a quaint town that's bursting at the seams with local amenities and picturesque landscapes just a short drive or walk away.
Get outdoors with Lake Greenwood State Park
Arguably, the best part of a trip to Greenwood is a stop at Lake Greenwood State Park. Along with a large campground, the park gives you plenty of ways to enjoy the sprawling body of water. A good way to get acquainted with your surroundings is the short Greenwood Lake Nature Trail — starting at the Recreation Building, it winds you around a mile through the forest lining the shoreline.
Visiting during the hot and humid summer months? Cool off by dipping your toes in the lake. Swimming is allowed, though you won't find any designated swimming beaches. Instead, just find yourself a secluded cove, and you're free to unwind deep in the South Carolina wilderness. The park also offers fishing rod rentals if you prefer to try your luck reeling in one of the area's many bass, crappie, or bream.
Just across the water from Lake Greenwood State Park is Skippers. Not only is this a popular spot to grab a bite to eat, but the company also offers pontoon and jet ski rentals if you want to explore as much of the lake as possible. Skippers has a fun sense of humor, calling itself a "pretty decent restaurant" and reminding folks not to confuse them with the Greenwood Lake that's 773 miles away in New York.
Southern charm, museums, and the best shops in Greenwood, South Carolina
After a day spent out on Lake Greenwood, the town of Greenwood is the perfect spot to cool off and recharge for your next adventure. You'll find plenty of Southern charm at the Greenwood Museum, which was founded in 1967 and now holds exhibits covering the American Revolution, historically Black colleges, and Hispanic heritage. Right next door is The Arts Center of Greenwood and a rotating selection of artwork from regional and international artists.
These two destinations are located in the Uptown region of Greenwood, which is also home to the Uptown Market. Offering fresh produce from local farmers, it's held in an open-air pavilion and has been running since 2011. Be sure to check its schedule to see if it'll be open during your visit. You'll also want to stroll down nearby Main Street and dive into its many boutiques — including La Mesa Boutique, Sugar Boutique, David Lindsey Clothier, and Superstyle of New York.
Much like an underrated South Carolina town in the heart of the Lowcountry, Greenwood has plenty of decadent options for foodies. For something simple, The Mill House is a local favorite. Along with an eclectic menu of pasta, pizza, and wraps, The Mill House offers adventurous craft beer from Good Times Brewing. Montague's Restaurant is ideal for folks seeking a more elegant night out, as the old-school restaurant features a refined French-American menu plus a cozy cocktail lounge.