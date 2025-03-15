A South Carolina City With Small-Town Vibes Boasts Southern Charm, Boutiques, And A Dazzling Lake

Much of the tourism in South Carolina revolves around the Atlantic Ocean and a gorgeous coastal city with European flair, but there are plenty of other reasons to visit the Palmetto State. Greenwood is one such destination — often overlooked because of its size and inland location, the town provides quick access to the dazzling waters of Lake Greenwood and heaps of charming boutiques, restaurants, and local museums. Home to a population of 22,500, its cozy streets and nearby waterways make it a wonderful alternative to spending time on the coast.

Greenwood is an hour away from the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. If you're traveling in autumn, consider taking a quick detour to a nearby city with incredible fall festivities and foliage. Loding options are plentiful in Greenwood, though Inn on the Square is one of the most popular spots that's close to some of its best attractions. If you prefer to be closer to the water, consider booking a campsite at Lake Greenwood State Park. Reservations should be made in advance of your visit, with sites available for both tents and RVs. But regardless of where you lay your head at night, Greenwood is a quaint town that's bursting at the seams with local amenities and picturesque landscapes just a short drive or walk away.