The Historic City In Spain Where Ancient Civilizations, Iconic Art, And Three Cultures Come Together

Cities such as Barcelona, with its winding old town and gorgeous beaches, and Granada, which is famous for the Alhambra, tend to grab the headlines when it comes to Spanish travel destinations. However, there are many underrated Spanish cities, that offer more than their fair share of history and culture. Around 45 miles south of Madrid stands the Spanish city of Toledo, its old town rising toward the sky like a magical castle in a fantasy blockbuster.

Known as the "city of three cultures" thanks to its historic links to Christianity, Judaism, and Islam, Toledo's strength as a cultural center isn't only religious. The city was conquered by the Romans in 193 BCE and was home to the Visigothic court in the 6th century. It was a Moorish stronghold for three centuries before becoming the seat of Leon-Castile in the 11th century under King Alfonso VI. The picturesque city was the home of Cretan artist El Greco for much of his career, and he immortalized Toledo in many of his most famous works, with a museum dedicated to him and other Spanish painters found in the city's Jewish Quarter. Located in central Castilla-La Mancha, Toledo also has links to literature through the Cervantes novel "Don Quixote," which is set in La Mancha, and benefits from the area's long agricultural history, which sees the production of delicious olive oil and unique wines, among other goods.

Spain is known for its low cost of living, and Toledo is particularly good for budget travelers, such as backpackers, who can take advantage of cheap accommodation and the city's walkability. However, it is also a perfect destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway.