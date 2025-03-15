The Historic City In Spain Where Ancient Civilizations, Iconic Art, And Three Cultures Come Together
Cities such as Barcelona, with its winding old town and gorgeous beaches, and Granada, which is famous for the Alhambra, tend to grab the headlines when it comes to Spanish travel destinations. However, there are many underrated Spanish cities, that offer more than their fair share of history and culture. Around 45 miles south of Madrid stands the Spanish city of Toledo, its old town rising toward the sky like a magical castle in a fantasy blockbuster.
Known as the "city of three cultures" thanks to its historic links to Christianity, Judaism, and Islam, Toledo's strength as a cultural center isn't only religious. The city was conquered by the Romans in 193 BCE and was home to the Visigothic court in the 6th century. It was a Moorish stronghold for three centuries before becoming the seat of Leon-Castile in the 11th century under King Alfonso VI. The picturesque city was the home of Cretan artist El Greco for much of his career, and he immortalized Toledo in many of his most famous works, with a museum dedicated to him and other Spanish painters found in the city's Jewish Quarter. Located in central Castilla-La Mancha, Toledo also has links to literature through the Cervantes novel "Don Quixote," which is set in La Mancha, and benefits from the area's long agricultural history, which sees the production of delicious olive oil and unique wines, among other goods.
Spain is known for its low cost of living, and Toledo is particularly good for budget travelers, such as backpackers, who can take advantage of cheap accommodation and the city's walkability. However, it is also a perfect destination for couples looking for a romantic getaway.
Must-see attractions in Toledo
The city of Toledo dates all the way back to the 2nd century BCE, so it's not surprising that many of its most popular must-see attractions are historical. Be sure to snap up a ticket to the Catedral Primada – a stunning Gothic masterpiece located in the center of Toledo's old town. Construction began in 1227 on the site of both a former Visigoth cathedral and a historic mosque and architectural embellishments throughout the centuries make the church well worth exploring.
Another can't-miss is the Alcázar of Toledo, a large, handsome castle dating back to the city's Roman period which has been rebuilt several times, most notably during the Renaissance. It currently houses Toledo's Army Museum offering insights into the city's military past, as well as the Regional Library of Castilla-La Mancha, access to which also gives visitors some of the best skyline views in the city.
But history is everywhere in the old town. Stroll along the River Tagus which encircles the city like a moat, and you will encounter Toledo's beautiful bridges and gates, which date back to some of the most storied periods in the area's history.
Getting to Toledo, and where to stay
The closest airport to Toledo for commercial and international flights is Madrid (MAD), from which you can get to Toledo by train in around two hours. Shuttle buses from the airport are available, and there are also regular coaches to Toledo from the center of Madrid, leaving from the Plaza Elíptica transport hub on Vía Lusitana. Hiring a car to get to Toledo is also a great option, giving you the freedom to continue south from Madrid and check out other sights in central Spain. A short drive will take you to Consuegra in southern La Mancha, where the famous windmills that the fictional Don Quixote mistook for giants still stand on the hilltops near a ruined castle.
Accommodation in Toledo suits all budgets. For those traveling on a shoestring, try the Oasis Backpackers Hostel, which is centrally located and offers both beds in dorms and more premium private rooms suitable for couples and small groups. For Old World luxury, try the Entre dos Aguas Hotel Boutique, which features a restaurant and spa and is named after a famous composition by Spanish Flamenco master guitarist Paco de Lucía.
Looking for more historic trips? Spain's oldest city is an underrated coastal paradise, while Valencia offers an alternative to busy Barcelona that's ideal for foodies.