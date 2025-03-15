Swim With Rare Sea Turtles And Wander A Mountain Fairy Forest On This Underrated Lush Japanese Island
Deep in the southern reaches of Japan, where the Pacific Ocean meets the East China Sea, lies an island unlike any other. Yakushima, a remote subtropical paradise, remains one of Japan's best-kept secrets.
Despite its relatively small size, Yakushima is home to towering peaks that reach over 6,500 feet high. The ecosystem on this island is unique, as subtropical jungles meet with alpine forests and nurture some of the oldest trees in the world: Yakusugi trees, also known as Japanese cedar. These ancient cedar forests lead the way to Yakushima's hidden waterfalls and hot springs. The island's mystical atmosphere has attracted visitors for centuries, becoming Japan's first UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site in 1993.
Yakushima remains relatively undiscovered compared to other popular Japanese destinations. However, those who do make the journey are rewarded with once-in-a-lifetime experiences from swimming with rare sea turtles to wandering through forests that look like something out of a fairy tale. Here's everything you need to know to plan your visit to Japan's hidden natural wonder.
Hike through the enchanted forests of Shiratani Unsuikyo
Yakushima's thousand-year-old cedar forests are covered in moss and filled with beautiful, ancient trees. Shiratani Unsuikyo Ravine, with its twisted tree roots and emerald-green landscapes, inspired the magical forests in Studio Ghibli's animated film "Princess Mononoke." The entrance fee to the forest is 500 yen (about $4) per person at the time of writing.
In the heart of the "Mononoke" forest, you'll find ancient Yakusugi cedars that are over 1,000 years old, as well as one of the most popular trees in the area, the Jōmon Sugi. This tree is estimated to be between 2,000 to 7,200 years old. When exploring the forest, you also don't want to miss the Taikoiwa rock, which is a stunning viewpoint overlooking the verdant green mountains of Yakushima. For those looking for an adventure, the two-hour hike to the rock is a rewarding challenge. Just remember to bring a light rain jacket such as this Under Armour Windbreaker, as Yakushima experiences frequent rains even in the summer.
Swim with rare loggerhead sea turtles
Yakushima is one of the world's most important nesting sites for loggerhead sea turtles. Every summer, from late April to early July, these fascinating creatures make their way to the island's shores to lay their eggs, and visitors can witness this magical experience firsthand.
One of the best places to watch turtles lay eggs at night is Nagata Inakahama Beach. According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, this is the largest sea turtle nesting beach in Japan. If you visit between the end of July and the beginning of September, you'll be able to see the baby turtles hatch and make their way to the sea. You can witness this magical event at Isso Beach, which is a breathtaking destination to swim with sea turtles and colorful fish when snorkeling in Yakushima's clear waters. This beach also has lifeguards and food stalls during the height of summer, from mid-July to August.
Just know that you're unlikely to be allowed close to the baby sea turtles, and night tours are mandated to have qualified guides to prevent disturbances. When booking an eco-friendly nighttime tour, it's important to respect the rules by keeping a safe distance from the turtles, not using any flash when photographing, and definitely not touching the turtles.
Where to stay, how to get there, and when to visit
If you're planning on visiting from Tokyo or Osaka, you can fly to Kagoshima Airport, then take a ferry to Yakushima, which will take an additional two to four hours. Direct flights are also available from Osaka, Fukuoka, and Kagoshima to Yakushima Airport.
It is easy to find a variety of accommodation options on the island regardless of your budget. If you're looking for luxury, be sure to stay at the Sankara Hotel & Spa Yakushima, which is top-rated on Tripadvisor. A great alternative, which might not be quite as luxurious or expensive, is Yakushima Iwasaki Hotel. But if you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, you could book a stay at a traditional Japanese guesthouse at Yakusguiro Shichifuku.
While Yakushima is a destination worth visiting year-round, each season offers a unique experience. Spring comes with the stunning cherry blossom season. While summer brings turtle nesting season and open beaches, the weather can be unpredictable with occasional typhoons. During the fall, the weather is ideal for hiking, with fresh air and autumn colors filling the forests. Winter comes with fewer crowds and tourists, but the weather is a lot colder with snow visible at higher elevations.