Swim With Rare Sea Turtles And Wander A Mountain Fairy Forest On This Underrated Lush Japanese Island

Deep in the southern reaches of Japan, where the Pacific Ocean meets the East China Sea, lies an island unlike any other. Yakushima, a remote subtropical paradise, remains one of Japan's best-kept secrets.

Despite its relatively small size, Yakushima is home to towering peaks that reach over 6,500 feet high. The ecosystem on this island is unique, as subtropical jungles meet with alpine forests and nurture some of the oldest trees in the world: Yakusugi trees, also known as Japanese cedar. These ancient cedar forests lead the way to Yakushima's hidden waterfalls and hot springs. The island's mystical atmosphere has attracted visitors for centuries, becoming Japan's first UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site in 1993.

Yakushima remains relatively undiscovered compared to other popular Japanese destinations. However, those who do make the journey are rewarded with once-in-a-lifetime experiences from swimming with rare sea turtles to wandering through forests that look like something out of a fairy tale. Here's everything you need to know to plan your visit to Japan's hidden natural wonder.