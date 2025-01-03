The Absolute Best Time Of Year To Visit Japan To See Cherry Blossoms

Japan is one of the world's most iconic travel destinations, and the country's famous cherry blossoms draw crowds of tourists every year. In 2024, the pink foliage of the sakura trees attracted over 3 million visitors from all over the world seeking the beautiful natural phenomenon.

If you're one of these millions of people wanting to witness the blossoming Japanese trees, you might be wondering what the best time to visit the country is. Surely you've thought about the spring months, as flowers typically blossom during this time — cherry trees included. However, cherry blossoms are quite ephemeral, with the flowers only appearing for up to two weeks each year, and the exact blooming dates depend on where the trees are located.

While the best time to visit Japan depends on what you want to experience, you will enjoy pleasant temperatures and blooming cherry trees in spring (from March to May). The absolute best dates to partake in this wonderful occurrence need to be broken down into specifics, like the country's region you'll be visiting.