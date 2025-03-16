The Underrated Mountain Ski Village In Canada With A Famous Scandinavian Spa
When it comes to mountains in Canada, most people assume that destinations like Banff and Whistler, one of Canada's best ski towns (which is also just as fun in the summer), are the best that this northern country has to offer. However, nestled just two hours north of Toronto is one of the liveliest skiing and snowboarding hot spots in the country. The Blue Mountains are a breathtaking mountain range located on a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve along the southern side of the Georgian Bay. Featuring hundreds of acres of hills for all-levels of skiing and snowboarding as well as a vibrant after-skiing scene, The Blue Mountains are the ultimate destination for downhill thrills in Ontario.
Plus, this region is full of exciting things to do in every season, from stunning open-air gondola rides in autumn to mountaintop hiking in the summer. That said, winter is undoubtedly the most thrilling time to visit the Blue Mountains with an endless variety of activities. However, what truly sets The Blue Mountains apart is its surrounding attractions, especially the Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, a renowned Scandinavian spa with outdoor thermal baths and gorgeous scenery, so you can unwind and soak in hot springs with the best views after a long day of outdoor activities.
At the base of the mountains is the picturesque Blue Mountain Village, a walkable district with all kinds of fun things to do year-round. This famous yet underrated mountain town is easily Ontario's best destination for a romantic winter getaway for cold weather lovers. Plus, it's easy to travel to from Toronto by car or bus.
Unwind at Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain
Located minutes from the slopes, Scandinave Spa is the perfect spot for some after skiing R&R. The spa sits on a sprawling 25-acre territory surrounded by soaring mature trees, with views of the stunning Niagara Escarpment UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve in the distance. The spa immerses guests in the ancient Finnish tradition of using a hot and cold hydrotherapy circuit to achieve total relaxation. This rejuvenating circuit has numerous benefits for both the body and mind, such as improving sleep quality, boosting the immune system, reducing fatigue, and relieving anxiety.
Described as a thermal journey by the spa itself, the facilities here are both outdoors and indoors allowing you to soak in the therapeutic waters with snowy trees and mountains all around you. Outside, you'll find several hot pools, polar plunges, waterfalls, and crackling fire pits surrounded by Adirondack chairs. The spa also has several saunas, steam rooms, and indoor relaxation areas with comfortable recliners and floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic nature views. To enhance your experience, the spa offers a variety of massage treatments, as well as hot tea stations and a bistro lounge to refuel in between soaks. The thermal journey and massage package can be a little pricey, but on Wednesdays, you can take advantage of a special weekly promotion that provides spa access at a reduced rate.
The Blue Mountains are a year-round playground
Known as the biggest ski destination in Ontario and one of the most popular in all of Canada, The Blue Mountains are an outdoor playground for visitors of all ages. The renowned Blue Mountain Resort has 365 acres of snowboarding and skiing territory, seven chairlifts, and 43 runs ranging from beginner to expert level. The resort also has several illuminated runs for night skiing under the stars, as well as downhill tubing for the kids (and kids at heart), cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails, and a scenic mountaintop ice skating trail among the hardwood forests.
In the summer, the mountains transform into a lush paradise for hiking and mountain biking. Also, if you're looking for a scenic thrill, the beloved Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster, open year-round, allows you to soar down the slopes and take in the view at high speeds. Every autumn, crowds flock to ride the peaceful open-air gondolas and soak up the views of the mountains dotted with trees aglow in shades of crimson, orange, and gold. There's no shortage of fun to be had in every season in The Blue Mountains.
Also, you don't even have to hit the slopes to have a perfect day. The ski resort is surrounded by a charming European-inspired ski village that is especially picturesque in the wintertime and is brimming with boutiques, cafes, restaurants, bars, and scenic walking trails. In the summer, the village remains lively with festivals, outdoor concerts, and events, while the mountain transforms into a haven for outdoor activities. Furthermore, if you want to explore the area, just a short distance from the mountains is the town of Collingwood, home to a historic downtown district lined with storefronts selling unique handmade items and fantastic restaurants with farm-to-table cuisine.