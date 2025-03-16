The Underrated Mountain Ski Village In Canada With A Famous Scandinavian Spa

When it comes to mountains in Canada, most people assume that destinations like Banff and Whistler, one of Canada's best ski towns (which is also just as fun in the summer), are the best that this northern country has to offer. However, nestled just two hours north of Toronto is one of the liveliest skiing and snowboarding hot spots in the country. The Blue Mountains are a breathtaking mountain range located on a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve along the southern side of the Georgian Bay. Featuring hundreds of acres of hills for all-levels of skiing and snowboarding as well as a vibrant after-skiing scene, The Blue Mountains are the ultimate destination for downhill thrills in Ontario.

Plus, this region is full of exciting things to do in every season, from stunning open-air gondola rides in autumn to mountaintop hiking in the summer. That said, winter is undoubtedly the most thrilling time to visit the Blue Mountains with an endless variety of activities. However, what truly sets The Blue Mountains apart is its surrounding attractions, especially the Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain, a renowned Scandinavian spa with outdoor thermal baths and gorgeous scenery, so you can unwind and soak in hot springs with the best views after a long day of outdoor activities.

At the base of the mountains is the picturesque Blue Mountain Village, a walkable district with all kinds of fun things to do year-round. This famous yet underrated mountain town is easily Ontario's best destination for a romantic winter getaway for cold weather lovers. Plus, it's easy to travel to from Toronto by car or bus.