Italy's Series Of Crystal Clear Pools Surrounded By Cliffs Are A Hidden Paradise Of True Serenity

Sardinia is often overshadowed by Italy's mainland destinations, but those who make the journey to this rugged Mediterranean island find themselves rewarded with truly breathtaking landscapes. It's home to some of Italy's most underrated beaches, with shores you thought existed only in movies. The island's eastern coast, in particular, is lined with fascinating inlets — one of the most famous is Cala Goloritzé, a hidden cove with limestone cliffs and a natural rock arch. But head a bit farther north, and you'll stumble upon another, lesser-known marvel: Pools of Venus. Here, the water is so pristine and blue that its namesake is worthy of the goddess of beauty herself.

Located within the Baunei region, the Pools of Venus — also known as Piscine di Venere — are among Sardinia's most secluded treasures. Unlike traditional beaches, there are no roads leading here — only winding hiking trails and the shimmering sea itself. Visitors must arrive by boat or trek through rugged coastal paths. Though it isn't classified as a beach, there are a few sandy patches where you can sunbathe between dips. A limestone cave offers shade or simply a place to admire, and the calm, translucent waters make for an incredible swimming and snorkeling experience, all framed by seaside cliffs.