Italy's Series Of Crystal Clear Pools Surrounded By Cliffs Are A Hidden Paradise Of True Serenity
Sardinia is often overshadowed by Italy's mainland destinations, but those who make the journey to this rugged Mediterranean island find themselves rewarded with truly breathtaking landscapes. It's home to some of Italy's most underrated beaches, with shores you thought existed only in movies. The island's eastern coast, in particular, is lined with fascinating inlets — one of the most famous is Cala Goloritzé, a hidden cove with limestone cliffs and a natural rock arch. But head a bit farther north, and you'll stumble upon another, lesser-known marvel: Pools of Venus. Here, the water is so pristine and blue that its namesake is worthy of the goddess of beauty herself.
Located within the Baunei region, the Pools of Venus — also known as Piscine di Venere — are among Sardinia's most secluded treasures. Unlike traditional beaches, there are no roads leading here — only winding hiking trails and the shimmering sea itself. Visitors must arrive by boat or trek through rugged coastal paths. Though it isn't classified as a beach, there are a few sandy patches where you can sunbathe between dips. A limestone cave offers shade or simply a place to admire, and the calm, translucent waters make for an incredible swimming and snorkeling experience, all framed by seaside cliffs.
Exploring Sardinia's Pools of Venus
The Pools of Venus shift in hue from deep cobalt to light turquoise. The water's clarity is thanks to the freshwater springs that flow from the surrounding limestone cliffs. Encircled by dramatic rock walls that soar over 600 feet, the entire cove feels like a private sanctuary sculpted by nature. A small stretch of sand at the water's edge provides just enough space to recline and soak in the surrounding beauty, while a cave offers a cool retreat. Beneath the surface, schools of fish dart between rocks, making it a fantastic spot for snorkeling (don't forget your goggles and flippers!).
There are two main ways to reach the Pools of Venus: by boat or on foot. Many visitors opt for the maritime route by renting a small Zodiac boat — an inflatable motorboat perfect for navigating Sardinia's craggy coastline. One TripAdvisor reviewer said, "I really recommend going on a boat [tour] or renting a boat and go swimming there. You have to jump from the boat and swim to the caves but it's really worth it and the water is beautiful!" Because there are no docks, visitors must anchor offshore and swim to the pools. For those who prefer the challenge of a hike (with some climbing), the rugged Selvaggio Blu trail winds through the Supramonte mountain range, eventually descending to the Pools of Venus. However, this hike is not for the faint of heart, requiring stamina and proper footwear.
Tips for visiting the Pools of Venus
Getting to the Pools of Venus starts with reaching Baunei, a picturesque hilltop town in eastern Sardinia. Travelers typically fly into Cagliari Elmas Airport, about a two-hour drive away, or arrive via ferry from the Italian mainland. Ferries departing from Port Civitavecchia in Rome take you on a nine-hour sea journey to Port Arbatax, just south of Baunei. From Baunei, visitors can arrange boat rentals or join guided excursions from the Santa Maria Navarrese or Cala Gonone marinas.
Access to the Pools of Venus is entirely free, but packing light is key because you'll need to wade through the water to reach the shore. Wearing a light scarf for sun protection is one top-tier hack for your Italy vacation. Also, since there are no restaurants or amenities along this stretch of coast, bringing some food and water is essential.
If you'd rather wait to eat, consider a post-excursion meal in the town of Baunei. Trattoria Pedra Longa is a good option if you want to dine with a view of the ocean. It serves traditional Sardinian fare and holds a solid four-star rating on TripAdvisor. For the best experience, visit the Pools of Venus in June, July, or September, when the sea is warm and the crowds are manageable. August tends to be the busiest month, as many Italians flock to the coast for summer holidays.