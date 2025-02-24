One Of The World's Best Beaches Is A Hidden Italian Cove With Sapphire Waters And Limestone Cliffs
With over a thousand miles of shoreline, the Italian island of Sardinia boasts some of Europe's most exquisite beaches. One of Sardinia's most coveted stretches is Cala Goloritze, a blissfully beautiful cove formed by a landslide in the 1960s. Flanked by limestone cliffs and the striking 460-foot tall Aguglia di Goloritze natural rock formation, as well as unique caves and arches, this pebbly slice of coast is washed by translucent turquoise waters, making it one of the best places for swimming and snorkeling. Considered a "National Italian Monument," this beach is one of the loveliest in all of Italy, but it takes effort to get there. Only 250 visitors are allowed on the beach per day, and the beach is also only accessible by a rocky, two-mile hike or a boat ride, though vessels cannot dock at the beach. However, despite the somewhat complicated logistics, Cala Goloritze does not disappoint when you finally arrive with its ravishing natural beauty, which has earned it a coveted spot on the "World's 50 Beaches" list.
Cala Goloritze is located on the eastern coast of Sardinia, with the trailhead to the beach located at Sa Porteddu, which is about a 2.5-hour drive south from the international airport in Olbia and a 2.5-hour drive north of the airport in Cagliari. To access the beach, you must reserve a ticket in advance online, which costs around $7 and includes parking. The trail is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the beach closing at 5 p.m. daily.
Getting to Cala Goloritze
Cala Goloritze's fame is no secret, so to avoid the crowds head out early in the morning and avoid the peak months of July and August. Near the parking lot at Sa Porteddu, where the trailhead is located, you will find bathrooms and a small cafe to pick up provisions for the beach. Be aware that Cala Goloritze has no facilities. Then you will head out on the hike. Make sure you wear proper hiking shoes and a hat as the route getting there is rocky and uneven with little shade. "It was quite a rugged hike and I felt more 'moderate' than 'easy!'" wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "It took us 1.5 hours to get there. Was definitely worth the effort with the view you got at the end!" As the brilliant cerulean sea comes into view, you know you are somewhere special. The ascent back to the parking lot can often take longer because it is all uphill.
For those who don't want to make the trek, another way to see the beach is to arrive by boat, either on a private charter or a scheduled boat cruise. No boats are allowed to get within 300 meters (about 1,000 feet) of the shoreline, and it is patrolled. From the boat, you will have panoramic views of the beach in the shadow of the impressive cliffs and the famous pinnacle. Strong swimmers can even swim ashore or around the unique rock arch at the southern edge.
What to see and do at Cala Goloritze
Once you've completed the intensive hike, the beach beckons with its brilliant turquoise waters for cooling off. While northern Sardinia's La Maddalena island boasts the prettiest white sand beaches, the beach here is mostly pebbles and crumbles of larger rocks as a result of its landslide origins. While the waters are calm for swimming, take caution as there are no lifeguards. This beach is also an ideal place for snorkeling as the underwater rock formations brim with fish and other marine life, so don't forget a snorkel mask. While visitors will want to walk or swim around the beach's jagged limestone formations and archways, more adventurous travelers can even rock climb here. The impressive natural tower of Aguglia di Goloritze is perhaps the most famous climb on the island with multiple routes to the summit, which promises jaw-dropping views of the Sardinian coast.
Traveling to Cala Goloritze by boat is also a wonderful way to explore other nearby beaches and enjoy swimming and snorkeling in different locations. Next to Cala Goloritze is Cala Mariolu, which has been ranked as the best in all of Europe. Also nearby is Cala Luna, which is just north of Cala Goloritze, and considered one of Italy's most underrated beaches.
Where to stay near Cala Goloritze
While northern Sardinia's luxurious Costa Smeralda, a coastal area with Amalfi Coast-like views, boasts many five-star hotels, the region around Cala Goloritze is far more rural and secluded. The closest community to the beach is Baunei, which is about a 20-minute drive from the parking lot and trailhead. The inland mountainside town offers a selection of modest inns and restaurants. In town, the Hotel Goloritze is a family-owned retreat with 14 rooms that feature charming exposed stone walls and wooden beams. Many offer balconies or private terraces and expansive mountain vistas. Nearby is the Ristorante Tipico Golgo, an authentic restaurant tucked amidst olive groves and serving hearty, fresh cuisine on the breezy terrace or in the stone-hewn dining room crowned by juniper beams. "Food was traditional Sardinian mountain food," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "We had wild boar stew, dumplings with goat and broad beans with mint and Parmesan. Delicious."
For those who want to be closer to the coast, venture to the town of Santa Maria Navarrese. Located about a 30-minute drive from Cala Goloritze, this quaint seaside village has lovely hotels and cafes. Check into Hotel Nicoletta, which boasts an inviting coral-red facade. The 28 rooms and suites are designed in the contemporary style with neutral hues and offer views of the surrounding village. The hotel is within easy walking distance to Santa Maria Navarrese's beautiful beaches and marina, where boat charters depart for the remote coastal beaches.