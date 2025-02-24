One Of The World's Best Beaches Is A Hidden Italian Cove With Sapphire Waters And Limestone Cliffs

With over a thousand miles of shoreline, the Italian island of Sardinia boasts some of Europe's most exquisite beaches. One of Sardinia's most coveted stretches is Cala Goloritze, a blissfully beautiful cove formed by a landslide in the 1960s. Flanked by limestone cliffs and the striking 460-foot tall Aguglia di Goloritze natural rock formation, as well as unique caves and arches, this pebbly slice of coast is washed by translucent turquoise waters, making it one of the best places for swimming and snorkeling. Considered a "National Italian Monument," this beach is one of the loveliest in all of Italy, but it takes effort to get there. Only 250 visitors are allowed on the beach per day, and the beach is also only accessible by a rocky, two-mile hike or a boat ride, though vessels cannot dock at the beach. However, despite the somewhat complicated logistics, Cala Goloritze does not disappoint when you finally arrive with its ravishing natural beauty, which has earned it a coveted spot on the "World's 50 Beaches" list.

Cala Goloritze is located on the eastern coast of Sardinia, with the trailhead to the beach located at Sa Porteddu, which is about a 2.5-hour drive south from the international airport in Olbia and a 2.5-hour drive north of the airport in Cagliari. To access the beach, you must reserve a ticket in advance online, which costs around $7 and includes parking. The trail is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the beach closing at 5 p.m. daily.