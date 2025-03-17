The 'Cheerful' Budget Airline With Prices As Affordable As Train Travel, Tasty Snacks, And Free Luggage

Budget airlines in Europe and the U.S. often have terrible reputations, offering little more than a seat in the price of a ticket between two cities. However, in Thailand, it's a different story. Nok Air, a low-cost carrier partially owned by Thai Airways, is widely known for its "cheerful" demeanor with colorful, smiling planes. It lives up to this reputation by selling tickets for about the same price as a train ticket. The airline is largely focused on Thailand's domestic market, meaning you'd likely take a flight between Bangkok and Chiang Mai or Phuket, but they do serve India and China as well.

Visiting Thailand at the right time is key to maximizing your vacation experiences. Ticket prices on Nok Air will likely change depending on the route and time of year you'll be flying. During the rainy season in June, train tickets between Bangkok and Chiang Mai start at $28 for a second-class sleeper, whereas a basic Nok Air flight can start at around $26. In October, a train down south to Surat Thani costs $32, whereas a Nok Air flight is about $27. Keep in mind that these cheaper tickets include 7 kilograms (about 15 pounds) of carry-on baggage and free seat selection within 24 hours of departure. Nok Air also offers tasty meals you can pre-order for about $5 or snacks you can buy during your flight (although they'll be more expensive).

Although Nok Air flights are available on search engines such as Kayak, Skyscanner, and Priceline, it's best to book everything directly through the airline's website or app to minimize disruption. If the default language is Thai, click the drop-down menu to the right of the magnifying glass at the top of the website to find the option for English.